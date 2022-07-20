Wexford family using same lotto numbers for 18 years win over €5m

Celebrating having sold the big Lottery winning ticket at Day Today store, Slaney Place, Enniscorthy from left, Tricia Carberry, John Morrissey, Frank Jordan and Kieran Walsh storeowners, Cora Redmond and Paige Dunbar. 

Wed, 20 Jul, 2022 - 19:12
Rebecca Laffan

A family from Co Wexford have won over 5million using the same lotto numbers they have done for 18 years.

The large family of 16 collected their Lotto jackpot prize worth €5,612,385, won on June 19, today.

The ecstatic family, who wish to keep their win private, spoke of their disbelief at winning such a life-changing prize. 

“We’ve been running the same numbers for 18 years, and couldn’t believe it when they actually came up. Our numbers are made up of birthdays and special dates that mean something to all of us. We must have checked the ticket a hundred times between us”. 

The family have become Ireland’s sixth Lotto jackpot winner of the year, with the winning Normal Play Pick ticket sold in the Day Today store in Slaney Place, Enniscorthy. 

“We’re looking forward to clearing our mortgages, changing a few cars and going on holiday. We’re a really close family and can’t wait to celebrate together in style”, they added.

 

Pictured Celebrating having sold the big Lottery winning ticket at Day Today store, Slaney Place, Enniscorthy with in front are Frank Jordan and Kieran Walsh store owners, with store staff, Paige Dunbar, Tricia Carberry, John Morrissey and Cora Redmond. 
As there was no winner of the jackpot on Saturday, tonight's Lotto jackpot rolls towards an estimated €4 million.

Meanwhile, a Co Laois family syndicate claimed a huge National Lottery prize today of €500,000 EuroMillions Plus draw which they won on July 12.

The family, who also wish to remain private, spoke of the difference the win will make to their lives. 

“It cost me €100 to fill up the car yesterday”, one syndicate member said, “this is going to take huge pressure off us and offer us some peace of mind”.

Their winning quick pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw at the Gala store on Grattan Street in Portlaoise. 

“As mad as it sounds I’m really looking forward to buying some really expensive wool and knitting myself a gorgeous jumper. It’s a huge hobby of mine”, another syndicate member added.

As a UK player scooped the historic top prize of €230 million in last night’s EuroMillions draw, Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot is now guaranteed to be €17 Million.

