Used car prices now 63.7% higher than pre-Covid levels

Used car prices are now 63.7% higher than they were just before the onset of Covid-19.

According to a new report from DoneDeal, used car prices have risen consecutively by an average of 5.9% per quarter in the two years since the pandemic began.

This compares to an average quarterly rate of inflation of just 0.8% prior to the pandemic. Brexit and global component shortages hit supply hard, while increased demand from pandemic savings both acted to make prices rise at rates never before documented here.

Tom Gillespie, environmental economist at NUI Galway and one of the report’s authors, said demand for used cars is down 2.4% year on year, but still 12.4% above pre-pandemic levels. He said:

If the used car market can be thought of as a sign of things to come, then it surely acted as the canary in the coalmine for inflation in the wider economy.

"As inflation bites in the wider economy, the cost of living coupled with increased interest rates has subdued demand.”

Used car imports are down 32.6% for the year to date, compared to the same time period last year. This new balance between supply and demand has meant that the rate of price inflation slowed slightly to 3.9% during April, May, and June, giving signs that the price volatility in the overall market for used cars might be stabilising.

“When we look at the equivalent figures for the lower end of the market, cars worth €6,000 or less, the quarterly rate of inflation is 7.3%, broadly in line with the average quarterly inflation of 8% over the past two years,” Mr Gillespie said.

This “consistent and considerable” post-pandemic quarterly inflation in cheaper cars means that prices are now 96.9% higher than just before the pandemic, he added.

On the other end of the spectrum, quarterly inflation for higher priced cars, cars more than €19,000, has slowed to 1.5% in the second quarter of 2022.

In the first half of 2021, electric vehicles (EVs) accounted for 6.8% of new cars in Ireland; in the first half of 2022, that figure almost doubled to 13%.

Similarly, with hybrids, where 25.2% of new cars in the first part of 2021 were hybrids, in the year to end of June 2022 this figure was 31%.