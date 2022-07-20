Tributes paid to 'hugely loved' campaigner Vicky Conway following her death

The Chief Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, the Justice Minister, and Garda Commissioner have all paid tribute to researcher and former Policing Authority member Dr Vicky Conway following her unexpected death.

Ms Conway's death was announced on Wednesday morning by the School of Law and Government at Dublin City University, where she was an associate professor.

She was well known for her work in academia as well as for her work in the area of police accountability.

As well as being a member of the Policing Authority on two occasions, she served on the Commission on the Future of Policing from May 2017 to September 2018.

Sinéad Gibney, chief commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, said Dr Conway “was hugely loved, hugely respected and deeply committed to pursuing some of the most challenging issues facing our society around policing, ensuring people’s dignity and people’s access to justice”.

She added: “She was someone we in the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission had the huge pleasure to work with and to learn from. Our deepest sympathies to her family and friends.”

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said Dr Conway made an important contribution to Irish society through her academic and professional work, including her contribution to developing the oversight of policing in Ireland.

Her voice has been a prominent one in relation to policing and criminal justice, and was at all times one of conviction and challenge. Her deep commitment to the human rights of the most vulnerable was evident in all of her work.”

She said the death has “shocked and saddened us all” and expressed her condolences to her family.

In a statement, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said Ms Conway had made a significant contribution to policing in Ireland and in the UK through her academic research, publications and lectures, as well as her membership of both the Policing Authority and the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland.

He added: “Vicky’s passion for human rights-focused policing was evident in all her engagements with myself and my Garda colleagues. She was a strong and dedicated advocate for vulnerable members of society and minority communities.”

The Sex Workers Alliance of Ireland also paid tribute to her, saying: “Vicky was a strong supporter of sex workers' rights. She adhered to and promoted the idea that sex workers knew what was best for themselves and the reality of their lives.

She used her various platforms as a lecturer, an activist, a Twitter user, and a podcaster to engage in respectful discussions about what sex workers needed to be safe. And she spoke to sex workers directly about this, something that is sorely lacking in Ireland still.”

Her podcast, Policed in Ireland, attracted many listeners.

Vicky Conway: Her death comes just days after she was awarded a commission by the Policing Authority for research on the experience of policing in Ireland by diverse and minority communities.

Chairperson of the Policing Authority, Bob Collins, said: “Vicky’s contribution to policing was rooted not only in academic curiosity but in a genuine desire to ensure that everyone’s engagement with the Garda Síochána, in particular those most vulnerable in our society, was rooted in a respect for their humanity and a vindication of their human rights.

"Her contribution to, and impact on the work of the authority and the oversight of policing is an important legacy for which we should all be very grateful.

"Those of us who worked very closely with Vicky witnessed not only her passion for oversight but her strong appreciation of the challenging work that police officers perform on our behalf and a desire to improve things on the ground for them."

She was first appointed to the Policing Authority board in January 2016 and briefly left the authority to sit on the Commission on the Future of Policing in 2017 before being reappointed to the Policing Authority in 2018.