Two confirmed dead after light plane crashes at Co Down airport

Two confirmed dead after light plane crashes at Co Down airport

Police and emergency services attending Newtownards Airport in County Down, following a crash involving an aircraft. Picture: PA

Wed, 20 Jul, 2022 - 07:37
PA

Police have confirmed that two people have died following a crash involving a light aircraft in Co Down.

Emergency services rushed to Newtownards Airport following a 999 call on Tuesday evening.

A PSNI spokesman said: “It was reported to police at 8.20pm that a light aircraft had crashed at the airport.

“Officers and other emergency services attended the scene.

“Sadly, two people were pronounced dead.” The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended, and said no patients were taken from the scene on the Portaferry Road in the town.

Two emergency crews, a doctor and an ambulance officer were dispatched to the incident. Picture: Rebecca Black/PA Wire
Two emergency crews, a doctor and an ambulance officer were dispatched to the incident. Picture: Rebecca Black/PA Wire

A statement said: “NIAS dispatched two emergency crews, a doctor and an ambulance officer to the incident.

“No patients were taken from the scene.” 

Alliance Party councillor Victoria Moore said the incident is a terrible shock to the community.

She told the BBC: “As somebody who lives very locally – just under the flight path of the airfield – I know how busy it is.

“This will be a terrible shock to the community and very sad news for the families affected.

“The airfield is so popular, it is not expected that something like this would happen.”

Read More

Naval service capability 'significantly reduced' with purchase of NZ warships

More in this section

Sahara dust falls with rain as Ireland's heatwave subsides Sahara dust falls with rain as Ireland's heatwave subsides
Russian invasion of Ukraine First Ukrainian refugees arrive at Gormanston military camp
FILE PHOTO The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) has recommended that the State should abolish the Special Crim Ireland taken off human trafficking watchlist in latest US report 
<p>The scene has been closed off by police. </p>

Deaths feared following crash involving light aircraft at Co Down airport

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices