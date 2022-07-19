Watch: Dramatic moment lightning strikes Poolbeg chimneys in Dublin

Watch: Dramatic moment lightning strikes Poolbeg chimneys in Dublin

Lightening strikes one of the Poolbeg chimneys in Dublin. Picture: Roger McMorrow

Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 16:02
Rebecca Laffan

The moment a bolt of lightning struck one of the iconic Poolbeg chimneys in the capital has been captured on camera as Ireland's heatwave finally broke.

Less than 24 hours after record-breaking temperatures were seen across the country, thunderstorm warnings have been issued for 13 counties.

Roger McMorrow, who works as clinical director and consultant anaesthetist at the National Maternity Hospital, caught the dramatic moment, telling the Irish Examiner that it was "just a lucky opportunistic" shot taken in slow motion from a staircase where he works.

While temperatures are cooler today, Dublin remains under a high-temperature warning until 7pm this evening. 

Thunderstorm warning issued for 13 counties, including Cork

