AIB to go cashless at 70 branches, citing drop in customer demand

AIB to go cashless at 70 branches, citing drop in customer demand

ATM services as well as cash withdrawals,and cheque services will cease at 70 AIB branches. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 11:42
Pádraig Hoare

AIB is to go cashless at 70 of its 170 branches, citing declining customer demand, with An Post to pick up the slack at its 900-plus network.

The bank said cash withdrawals, ATM, and cheque services would cease at the 70 branches, claiming it would free up the branches for the likes of opening new accounts, mortgages, loans, and financial planning.

It already has 22 cashless branches, and the new changes are set for September and October. 

AIB has opened around 208,000 new accounts so far this year, a 110% increase since the start of 2022.

With Ulster Bank and KBC leaving the retail banking market in Ireland, AIB has swooped in to try and entice customers over. The bank said it has branches in 95% of locations that Ulster Bank and KBC are leaving.

The departure of Ulster Bank and KBC has left almost one million customers searching for a new bank.

AIB said it is “freeing up capacity and has been hiring up to 700 temporary staff to welcome those customers seeking to come on board”.

It is to hire 500 digital staff by year end in addition to the 700 temporary staff across the country.

With digital usage soaring, the cost of providing cash services has become increasingly unsustainable.

Details of the AIB changes are listed here.

An Post will extend its arrangement with AIB, allowing customers to access cash at 920 post offices across the country.

Customers can withdraw up to €1,500 in cash per day from their AIB current account in the post office, and lodge up to €5,000 a week in cash, while businesses can lodge up to €50,000 by prior arrangement.

All customers can lodge euro cheques to their current account, can use Billpay and foreign exchange services, AIB said.

Managing director of Retail at An Post, Debbie Byrne, said the extension of the partnership with AIB will allow for banking six days a week.

“Our network of around 920 post offices are intrinsic to the financial and social fabric of Ireland. The positive impact of this enhanced partnership recognises the needs of local communities,” she said.

Read More

Digital bank Starling 'pulls plan to enter Irish market'  

More in this section

Unions warn of potential public sector strikes if pay row not resolved Unions warn of potential public sector strikes if pay row not resolved
Lucas Counselling 'Blatant discrimination': Charity criticises exclusion of some autistic people in Camhs review
DERRY WALLS Family of baby boy killed in blast 50 years ago urge that his name be heard
#Bankingpost office#Rural AffairscommunityOrganisation: Allied Irish bank
AIB to go cashless at 70 branches, citing drop in customer demand

Thunderstorm warning issued for seven counties, including Cork

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices