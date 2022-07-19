Surge in sexual allegations by female soldiers against male colleagues

Surge in sexual allegations by female soldiers against male colleagues

One of the 16 allegations has been referred to gardaí and one relates to an incident that occurred overseas. File picture

Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 01:52
Neil Michael

Female soldiers have made almost as many sexual allegations against male colleagues in the last 12 months as they did in the past decade.

The Defence Forces has told the Irish Examiner there have been 16 allegations of a sexual nature made since January 2020. That was after Defence Minister Simon Coveney was told in June 2021 there had been “just one” such allegation up to that point in the 2020s.

Defence chiefs also told him in a detailed report into allegations against male soldiers that there had been a significant decline in allegations since the 1980s.

They said this was “a reflection of more robust and proactive processes” and “more awareness” within the Defence Forces.

The report at that point said there had been 17 allegations made during the 2010s, down from 54 in the 1980s.

Mr Coveney has established an Independent Review Group (IRG) to examine issues related to sexual misconduct in the Defence Forces.

Allegations of sexism, bullying, sexual assault and rape were raised by members of the Women of Honour group of serving and ex-serving women featured in an RTÉ documentary last year. A spokesperson for the group said: “It is by no means because of the Defence Forces’ robust and pro-active processes that there was a decline in the number of allegations.

“It is likely more to do with the greater lengths to cover up, belittle, circumvent and in essence ignore issues."

They said they believe the report given to Mr Coveney is incomplete. "This report is categorical proof the only way forward is a statutory inquiry," they said.

“It is essential any such inquiry conducts a broad survey of sample cases which are thoroughly investigated. We have no doubt many new allegations will come to light.

We also know a large proportion of these are already known to individuals in the Defence Forces. However, many will not come forward.

The 16 allegations in the 2020s so far range from sexual assault to inappropriate behaviour. Five are categorised as “indecent or sexual assault” and nine as “inappropriate behaviour”. One of the 16 allegations has been referred to gardai and one relates to an incident that occurred overseas.

A Defence Forces spokesperson said: “It should be noted that as investigations proceed, findings may reveal the alleged offence is more serious, less serious or result in no complaint being submitted to Military Police.

“This means an investigation which may not have been under the description of the range of ‘sexual abuse to inappropriate behaviour’ would become one or vice versa.

“A bullying and harassment prevention campaign, It stops now, has been established and is ongoing. There remain a number of further measures being developed.”

PDFORRA President Mark Keane said: “It's our sincerest hope that both serving and retired members of Oglaigh na hEireann contributed to the IRG, in order to shine a light on any pervasive culture that exists within the organisation.”

He added: “It's important to remember the majority of the members of the Defence Forces are good honest hard-working individuals who have no time for the perpetrators of any kind of abuse.”

Read More

Cormac O'Keeffe: The struggle between ambition and reality in the defence of the nation

More in this section

Ireland suspends visa-free travel for refugees from 20 European countries Ireland suspends visa-free travel for refugees from 20 European countries
Bus Eireann ‘Huge deficit’ in public transport provision in rural Ireland
PSNI stock Police investigate sudden death in seaside resort
sexual abuse#Violence against womenOrganisation: Defence ForcesOrganisation: PDForra
<p>Temperatures hit 28C at Warren Beach in West Cork on Monday but the mercury rose far higher in five other spots as much of Ireland baked in this week's heatwave. Picture: Andy Gibson</p>

Met Éireann reveals the five Irish locations that broke recent temperature records 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices