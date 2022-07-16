Public urged to conserve water as many Munster counties come under pressure for supply

The public has been urged to conserve water ahead of the predicted heatwave to avoid the need for restrictions during the summer.

Irish Water has said supplies are operating normally and there are no plans to introduce restrictions at this time, but it expects to see an increase in demand for water over the coming weeks which "may put pressure on some supplies."

In particular, rural areas have begun to come under pressure for water supplies, particularly in the south and midlands.

Measures are already being taken to protect supplies in parts of Cork, Tipperary, Clare and Galway.

With a status yellow high-temperature warning in place for Ireland, people are being urged to heed the advice of experts.

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday will see exceptionally warm weather occurring over the country, another reminder about climate change, with June this year being Europe’s second warmest month ever on record.

Rare weather warning

Met Éireann, which has issued the rare weather warning, says we will see daytime temperatures of between 25 and 30 degrees generally and possibly even as high as 32 degrees in some places by Monday.

Tom Cuddy, Irish Water's Head of Asset Operations, said: "We will continue to monitor the levels at all our supplies over the coming weeks and months and take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies, including communicating about localised issues as they arise.

It is important that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water.

"By reducing the water used in paddling pools, turning off the hose and avoiding power washing we can all help ensure there is enough water to for everyone as we go through the summer."