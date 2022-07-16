Public urged to conserve water as many Munster counties come under pressure for supply

Public urged to conserve water as many Munster counties come under pressure for supply

Irish Water has asked for people to conserve water during this warm spell.

Sat, 16 Jul, 2022 - 14:40
Caitlín Griffin

The public has been urged to conserve water ahead of the predicted heatwave to avoid the need for restrictions during the summer.

Irish Water has said supplies are operating normally and there are no plans to introduce restrictions at this time, but it expects to see an increase in demand for water over the coming weeks which "may put pressure on some supplies."

In particular, rural areas have begun to come under pressure for water supplies, particularly in the south and midlands.

Measures are already being taken to protect supplies in parts of Cork, Tipperary, Clare and Galway.

With a status yellow high-temperature warning in place for Ireland, people are being urged to heed the advice of experts.

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday will see exceptionally warm weather occurring over the country, another reminder about climate change, with June this year being Europe’s second warmest month ever on record.

Rare weather warning

Met Éireann, which has issued the rare weather warning, says we will see daytime temperatures of between 25 and 30 degrees generally and possibly even as high as 32 degrees in some places by Monday.

Tom Cuddy, Irish Water's Head of Asset Operations, said: "We will continue to monitor the levels at all our supplies over the coming weeks and months and take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies, including communicating about localised issues as they arise.

It is important that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water.

"By reducing the water used in paddling pools, turning off the hose and avoiding power washing we can all help ensure there is enough water to for everyone as we go through the summer."

Read More

Heatwave havoc could see melting roads, forest fires, and power cuts 

More in this section

Garda seeking public's help in finding missing 78-year-old man Garda seeking public's help in finding missing 78-year-old man
In the Hospital Sick Male Patient Sleeps on the Bed. Heart Rate Monitor Equipment is on His Finger. Over 900,000 patients on hospital waiting lists
Extra 4,000 refugees due in Ireland before end of month as accommodation crisis persists Extra 4,000 refugees due in Ireland before end of month as accommodation crisis persists
WeatherwaterHeatconserve
<p>Picture: Andrew Harris</p>

Contingency plan to protect homeless from high temperatures

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices