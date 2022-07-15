Over 900,000 patients on hospital waiting lists

Donegal GP Ciarán Ó Fearraigh said the longer someone is waiting, the worse their condition becomes.

Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 18:45
Michelle McGlynn

More than 903,000 people are on some form of hospital waiting list, according to the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF).

It comes as a new hospital has officially opened in Spain which will treat patients on long public waiting lists in Ireland.

Nearly 624,000 are waiting for their first outpatient consultation, with inpatient lists increasing to 80,275.

A further 27,170 people are waiting to receive an appointment for a GI endoscopy.

"It is disappointing and we see that on the ground, as GPs, our patients are waiting for prolonged periods for outpatient treatment and, unfortunately, then that leads on to further referrals towards the emergency departments and a vicious cycle of delays for patients and lack of access," said Dr Ó Fearraigh.

The NTPF also published data on pre-admit, planned procedure, and suspension lists. The pre-admit data shows that 26,787 people have been given a date for their inpatient/day case or endoscopy procedure.

Some 92,439 patients are recorded in the planned procedure category, of whom 63,992 have indicative dates in the future or have an appointment. These are patients who have already had treatment and require further at a future date.

Some 52,867 patients are classified as suspended, which are patients who are temporarily unfit or unable to attend due to clinical or personal/social reasons.

Health
