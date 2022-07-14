Households who host Ukrainian refugees to receive €400 monthly payment soon

Households who have taken in Ukrainian refugees, and other households who plan on doing so are in line to begin receiving the €400 a month support payment within the coming weeks, alongside a new online application process.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth confirmed that the money will be paid out by the Department of Social Protection, once specific criteria is met - including that the householder will take in Ukrainians for at least six months.

The payment can also be made retrospectively for those who have already taken in Ukrainians fleeing the war, from as far back as March 4 last.

With accommodation options dwindling for new arrivals from Ukraine and the Government under pressure to provide suitable alternatives, the payment could provide a boost to the number of households pledging to help.

A spokesperson for the department said the Civil Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2022, which includes provision for the financial contribution scheme, completed all stages in the Oireachtas on Wednesday and will be sent to the President for signature, after which regulations to enable the scheme to be commenced will be signed by the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration & Youth.

"The scheme is expected to commence later this month and payments will be made shortly thereafter," the spokesperson said.

"It will be administered by the Department of Social Protection on behalf of DCEDIY.

"The payment will apply retrospectively to March 4, 2022, and is linked to a six-month commitment to host."

According to the Department, any eircode address where a Ukrainian is being hosted, whether it is shared or vacant, pledged through the Irish Red Cross or offered privately may qualify for a payment.

The application process includes a declaration by the applicant on a number of matters, including the start date of hosting the Ukrainians, and that the applicant has granted Ukrainians the right to occupy the accommodation for not less than six months.

The qualifying period for payments commences from March 4 last where a person was still in the accommodation at the end of the calendar month.

The spokesperson said: "The scheme will be commenced in the next few weeks and online applications may be submitted from the commencement date. A financial contribution will be payable once the Dept of Social Protection determines that an applicant satisfies specified criteria."