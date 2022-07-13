Inquest into death of Dublin woman discovered on beach in UK unable to determine cause of death

An inquest into the death of Dublin woman Bernadette Connolly has been unable to determine how she died.

The 49-year-old went missing in January, several weeks later her body was discovered washed up on a beach in Blackpool in the UK.

At Blackpool Town Hall yesterday, the coroner was unable to reach a conclusion of suicide, misadventure or accidental death, and returned a narrative conclusion.

Where a short form conclusion is not enough, the coroner or jury will outline more descriptive factual findings in a narrative conclusion.

Senior Coroner Alan Wilson heard Ms Connolly had no mental health issues and her family insisted she would not have taken her own life.

He said: "Bernadette Connolly unexpectedly went missing on January 7. Her clothing was located on Donabate Beach and despite an extensive search she could not be located until the afternoon of Friday, February 4 when her body was located by the seawall.

"She probably entered the sea but it cannot be established how or why."

The inquest was reported by the Lancashire News.

Ms Connolly's daughter Jade paid tribute to her on social media following the discovery of her body.

"We will always remember her smile, strong character, and love.

"Mam and I have had 30 years together, for that I am grateful, and our memories will live forever."

Jade also thanked the people who have helped the family in the search for Bernadette.

"From day one my family and I received so much unconditional and tireless support across the nation and worldwide, for which we can't express enough gratitude."

"As her daughter, I truly know I did all I could in my power to find her. We prayed for people to light a path to bring her home and we're so grateful to have her back and can now lay her to rest."