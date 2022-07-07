Almost a quarter of motorists check phone  while driving

Nearly one in four drivers have admitted to checking notifications on their smartphones while driving, according to new research.

A Road Safety Authority (RSA) survey of driver attitudes and behaviour conducted last year found that 23% of drivers admitted to checking notifications while on the road.

It also found that 37% of motorists don’t practice safe behaviour in terms of their phone when driving such as not turning off the phone, having it on loud mode, or keeping it within their field of vision.

Just under a fifth of the survey’s 1,220 respondents said they used their phone at least sometimes to check messages or emails while driving.

Collisions

Drivers are four times more likely to be involved in a collision if they use their phone while driving, according to international research, with RSA chief executive Sam Waide claiming that driver distraction plays a part in up to 30% of all road collisions.

Using your mobile is a significant form of driver distraction as it dangerously impairs your ability to monitor the road ahead and react to any hazards in time

“We are asking all motorists to follow safe behaviour when it comes to their mobile phone while driving and either turn it off, switch it to airplane mode, put it on silent, or simply put it out of sight,” Mr Waide said.

“That call, text, or social media post can wait until you are parked up safely. Whatever you do don’t take a chance and use your phone while driving.”

A Garda checkpoint: Using a mobile phone while driving carries an automatic three-point penalty.

He added that people who are aware the person they want to message or phone is currently driving should “avoid phoning them until they have reached their destination or are safely parked up”.

The survey’s results suggest that one in 10 drivers also routinely check social media while driving, while just 6% of drivers turn their phone off while in the car.

Using a mobile phone while driving, which constitutes supporting it with any part of your body, carries an automatic penalty of three points on the driver’s licence.

Some 86 people have lost their lives on Irish roads this year, up 27 on the same period in 2021.