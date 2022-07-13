Award-winning journalist Susan McKay appointed as  Press Ombudsman

The Press Council of Ireland has announced on Wednesday that Susan McKaywill be appointed as the new Press Ombudsman.

Award-winning journalist Ms McKay will replace Peter Feeney with effect from October 1, who is retiring after eight years in the position.

Ms McKay has extensive and varied experience as a journalist, is the author of several highly acclaimed books, and is a former director of the National Women’s Council of Ireland.

Upon taking up the new position, Ms McKay said she is proud to be the first woman to take up this role.

"In print and online, public interest journalism is experiencing profound challenges in this country.

"Our voluntary regulation system is internationally respected, and I look forward to working both independently and with the Press Council to maintain and enhance that reputation.

"We need, and we have, superb journalists — people have a right to insist that our media uphold the highest standards," she said.

The chair of the Press Council, Rory Montgomery, said Ms McKay "has a deep knowledge and experience of many aspects of Irish life, and is known for her intellect, integrity and passion for justice".

Mr Montgomery also paid tribute to the outgoing Ombudsman, Peter Feeney, "whose excellent judgement and commitment to a free and ethical press have contributed to his outstanding performance in this sensitive role”.

New directors

In addition, three new directors of the Press Council of Ireland have been announced.

Two independent public interest directors have been appointed following an open competition: James Doorley, secretary-general of the Irish Chamber of Shipping and previously deputy director of the National Youth Council of Ireland, and Alan Dukes, former Government minister.

Siobhán Cronin, editor of the Southern Star, has been appointed as a press industry member. They are replacing Ruth Barrington, Patricia O’Donovan, and Ken Davis.

The Press Council of Ireland has seven independent public interest directors and six directors nominated by the press industry. Directors can serve a maximum of two three-year terms.

Mr Montgomerty has welcomed the three new directors, who take up their appointments at the beginning of September.

“The new directors will bring strong and varied experience to the Press Council and help ensure that readers of the press and editors can be confident that the Press Council will continue to uphold the principles embodied in its Code of Practice and support the maintenance of a free and independent press, which is fundamental to our democracy and society," he said.

"I am deeply grateful to Ruth Barrington, Patricia O’Donovan, and Ken Davis, each of whom has played a vital role on the Council over six years of service.”