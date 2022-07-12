New measures to combat online junk food marketing to children a 'monumental step'

The Irish Heart Foundation said new measures aimed at confronting online junk food marketing to children are a "monumental step" in the fight against childhood obesity.

The charity described amendments made to the Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill on Monday as a major win for protecting children and limiting their exposure to unhealthy foods. The amendment was passed in the Seanad on Monday night and will become law later this autumn.

It means an online safety code will have the power to prohibit or restrict online content relating to foods or drinks which are considered to be of public health concern in relation to children.

Kathryn Reilly, policy and legislative affairs manager with the Irish Heart Foundation, welcomed the amendments put forward by Media Minister Catherine Martin.

Ms Reilly said it is an important milestone after the charity's campaign against "insidious and pervasive" online marketing of low-nutrition foods high in sugar, salt and trans-fatty acids.

“The evidence is unequivocal that junk food marketing affects children’s consumption preferences, purchase requests and, ultimately, their health,” she said.

Unfortunately, the reality is that many children know brands sooner than their ABCs.

Ms Reilly previously warned legislators that 85,000 children across the country will die prematurely because of childhood obesity.

“The Irish Heart Foundation has been to the forefront of advocacy to ensure that the advertising of harmful products were put on the policy agenda and included in the Bill," she said.

“The passing of this amendment is a monumental step in the fight against childhood obesity and will protect children’s health.

“It calls out the harms that junk food marketing can have on the public health interests of children."

She added: “We welcome the amendments put forward by Minister Martin on this after a successful advocacy campaign and engagement with department officials”.