More than 1,000 patients in hospital with Covid for first time since April 

More than 1,000 patients in hospital with Covid for first time since April 

The European Medicines Agency says it does not see a need for a fourth dose for those under 60 who are not immuno-compromised. Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Mon, 11 Jul, 2022 - 11:48
Caitlín Griffin

A total 1,055 patients are being treated in hospitals for Covid-19 - almost three times as high as figures a month ago.

This is the first time since April that the number of Covid patients in hospital has gone above 1,000. Some 139 new cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, while yesterday it was recorded that 38 people remain in ICU with the virus.

In the last seven days up to July 8, 41,291 tests have been carried with the country having a positivity rate of 38.1%.

The European Medicines Agency has recommended a second Covid-19 booster vaccine for those aged over 60 or with an underlying condition.

The regulator says it does not see a need for a fourth dose for those under 60 who are not immuno-compromised.

Currently, in Ireland, a second booster jab is open to those over 65 and with an underlying condition.

On Friday, the HSE called on older people to get boosted as unvaccinated people or those not yet boosted were “disproportionally” represented in rising hospital figures.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has said 454 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning. 373 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 81 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Read More

CUHoney: Cork hospital installs hives to ease children’s bee and wasp sting fears

More in this section

Bonfire fall Tributes paid to Antrim bonfire builder killed in fall
Education cost and fee concept Increased back to school payments paid to thousands of families from today
National Day of Commemoration Ceremony National Day of Commemoration ceremonies take place across the country
#COVID-19VaccineOrganisation: European Medicines AgencyOrganisation: Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation
<p>Sligo University Hospital. Picture: Google Maps</p>

Woman, 70, dies as three taken to hospital following Sligo collision

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices