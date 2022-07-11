More than 1,000 patients in hospital with Covid for first time since April 

A total 1,055 patients are being treated in hospitals for Covid-19 - almost three times as high as figures a month ago.
This is the first time since April that the number of Covid patients in hospital has gone above 1,000. Some 139 new cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, while yesterday it was recorded that 38 people remain in ICU with the virus.
In the last seven days up to July 8, 41,291 tests have been carried with the country having a positivity rate of 38.1%.
The European Medicines Agency has recommended a second Covid-19 booster vaccine for those aged over 60 or with an underlying condition.
The regulator says it does not see a need for a fourth dose for those under 60 who are not immuno-compromised.
Currently, in Ireland, a second booster jab is open to those over 65 and with an underlying condition.
On Friday, the HSE called on older people to get boosted as unvaccinated people or those not yet boosted were “disproportionally” represented in rising hospital figures.
The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has said 454 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning. 373 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 81 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.