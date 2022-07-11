Sunshine to continue in Ireland as Europe hit by wild fires

Sunshine to continue in Ireland as Europe hit by wild fires

Beachgoers enjoy the good weather on Sunday at Inchydoney in West Cork. Picture: Denis Boyle

Mon, 11 Jul, 2022 - 02:00
Steve Neville and Barry Hatton 

The scorching weather is set to continue for most of the week, with temperatures to reach up to 27C in parts of the country. 

Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far, with the mercury tipping 26C in the midlands.

On Saturday, the weather station at Moorepark in Co Cork recorded 24.9C, the highest temperature at any official station in the country that day. 

Monday is to continue in similar fashion, with long spells of hazy sunshine and temperatures again hitting the mid-to-high 20s. 

Meteorologist Matthew Martin said: "It's going to be another warm and sunny day especially in the east and south. Again, we could tip 26C, possibly 27C in the greater Dublin area. I reckon that will be the warmest area."

Temperatures will dip slightly on Tuesday.

"We're going to see a bit of a change then in the west and north through the second half of Monday. 

"We're going to see increasing cloud there and it will turn a bit breezier with some patchy rain moving into the northwest tomorrow [Monday] evening, and then that's going to gradually push southeast and through the rest of the country Monday night into Tuesday and by Tuesday it'll be that bit fresher right across the country," he told RTÉ.

Temperatures are expected to range between 17C and 24C from Wednesday to Friday with most areas seeing sunshine.

Forest fires in Europe

Meanwhile, parts of Europe are being hit by forest fires and soaring temperatures.

Portugal’s government has declared a state of alert due to a heightened risk of wildfires.

Temperatures in the area could reach highs of 43C.

The weather brings with it “a significant worsening of the wildfire risk” until July 15, a joint statement from five government departments said.

In Spain, temperatures are forecast to climb to 42C in some areas along the border with Portugal.

Italy also recently endured a prolonged heatwave and is experiencing its worst drought in 70 years.

Elsewhere, a heatwave in Britain has prompted officials to issue a heat-health alert for some regions. Those in affected areas are advised to shade or cover windows and check on the vulnerable and the elderly.

The UK Health Security Agency warning will be in force from today until July 15, including regions in the southeast and east of England.

High pressure continues to control the weather in the UK into next week, with highs of 31C possible on Monday and above 32C on Tuesday.

The heatwave looks set to subside later in the week, when a cold front is expected to start pushing in.

Read More

Man dies after fall from bonfire in Northern Ireland

More in this section

National Day of Commemoration Ceremony National Day of Commemoration ceremonies take place across the country
State has no power to overturn decisions made by former planning board deputy chair State has no power to overturn decisions made by former planning board deputy chair
Hottest day of the year so far as mercury hits 25.9C in Clare Hottest day of the year so far as mercury hits 25.9C in Clare
#WeatherPlace: IrelandPerson: Matthew Martin
<p>Lucinda McFall laying flowers near the scene after a man died after falling from a bonfire on the Antiville estate in Larne, Co Antrim last night. Picture: PA</p>

Tributes paid to Antrim bonfire builder killed in fall

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices