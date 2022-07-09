Sopranos actor Tony Sirico dies age 79

Sopranos actor Tony Sirico dies age 79

H828XW TONY SIRICO LOS ANGELES USA 23 March 2000

Sat, 09 Jul, 2022 - 09:58
PA

Sopranos actor Tony Sirico, who played Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri on the hit HBO show, has died aged 79, his family has announced.

The actor, who appeared in all six seasons of The Sopranos alongside James Gandolfini and Edie Falco, died on Friday morning at an assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale, in Florida.

Sirico also starred in other gangster films and shows including Lilyhammer, A Bronx Tale and Goodfellas.

A statement posted on Facebook by his brother Robert Sirico thanked fans for their condolences and asked for privacy following the news.

“It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony ‘Tony’ Sirico wishes to inform you of his death on the morning of July 8, 2022,” the statement read.

“ The family is deeply grateful for the many expressions of love, prayer and condolences and requests that the public respect its privacy in this time of bereavement.” Sirico is survived by his two children, Joanne Sirico Bello and Richard Sirico, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and many other relatives.

A Christian burial, celebrated by his brother is due to take place on Wednesday July 13 in Brooklyn, New York.

Memorial donations may be made in his honour to Wounded Warriors, St Jude’s Hospital and the Acton Institute, to which Sirico was a big contributor.

Read More

Riverdance returns to Dublin after two-year pandemic hiatus

More in this section

Facebook stock Northern Ireland police receive 20 reports of Donegal holiday accommodation Facebook scam
Brexit Michelle O’Neill says claims police officers defiled and photographed body are ‘atrocious’
An Bord Pleanála chief Paul Hyde resigns amid probe into his planning decisions  An Bord Pleanála chief Paul Hyde resigns amid probe into his planning decisions 
<p>Shinzo Abe at the G8 Summit in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland in 2013 (PA)</p>

President Higgins laments ‘appalling’ murder of ex-Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices