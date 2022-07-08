Renewed appeal for missing Offaly teenager

Renewed appeal for missing Offaly teenager

Have you seen John Brooklyn O'Brien?

Fri, 08 Jul, 2022 - 16:09
Caitlín Griffin

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of John Brooklyn O'Brien.

John, aged 16, has been missing from Tullamore, Co Offaly, since Tuesday, June 28.

John is described as being 6' 2" in height, of medium build, and has black hair and brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit top and black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information of John Brooklyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

