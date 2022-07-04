Doctor says it is 'selfish' to socialise while displaying Covid-19 symptoms

Doctor says it is 'selfish' to socialise while displaying Covid-19 symptoms

Dr Nuala O’Connor said out that by the time people attend their GP with symptoms they are two to three days into their infection. Picture: Larry Cummins

Mon, 04 Jul, 2022 - 11:30
Vivienne Clarke

Representatives of the two main organisations for the medical profession have called on the public to stay at home if they are experiencing any symptoms which could be Covid-19.

Dr Denis McCauley of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) and Dr Nuala O’Connor of the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) both said that the public should assume that any symptoms such as a sore throat, cough, blocked nose, were actually Covid-19 and stay at home.

“It would be selfish to go out,” said Dr McCauley.

Dr O’Connor pointed out that by the time people attend their GP with symptoms they are two to three days into their infection, but had attended social events or went to work and spread the infection.

“Even if it’s not Covid, it is an infection and people are still vulnerable," she told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

Parents should not send their children to summer camp or allow them to attend parties.

Think about others, stay at home.

There are 885 patients in hospital with Covid, which is up 59 since yesterday. Of these, 32 are in intensive care. Both doctors reported a lower response from the over-70s cohort who were entitled to their second booster. There had been 95% uptake of the first dose, but only 50% for the second booster.

The vaccine was a very important mitigating factor for treatment, said Dr McCauley.

When asked should the second booster be made available to under 65s, he said he did not know and that was why the Minister for Health had asked the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) if it was appropriate for that age cohort.

Vaccination for high-risk groups was really important, he said.

As for other age groups, he added: “we will have to wait to see what the experts say”.

Vaccine fatigue

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the rollout of a fourth round of Covid vaccines would take place in the autumn.

There appeared to be vaccine fatigue, Dr McCauley cautioned. Some also had refused the booster because it was Moderna when previously they had received Pfizer. Anything that stops people from taking the second booster was an issue.

It is important to “gear up” for October and for people to get their booster before the winter, she added.

Dr O’Connor repeated the call for people to get their second booster as the rising Covid numbers were putting pressure on hospital services and displacing other care.

The booster vaccine protected against ending up in hospital and death, she said. There were enormous benefits to getting boosted.

Read More

Terry Prone: After two solid years, have we abandoned our 'duty of opposition' to Covid?

More in this section

Irish budget 2014 Welfare bonus, fuel rebates and €200 energy credit to be targeted in early budget
Everything you need to know about the JP McManus Pro-Am Everything you need to know about the JP McManus Pro-Am
Energy credit and welfare bonus possible in upcoming budget Energy credit and welfare bonus possible in upcoming budget
#COVID-19Person: Dr Nuala O’ConnorPerson: dr denis mccauleyOrganisation: Irish Medical OrganisationOrganisation: Irish College of General Practitioners
<p>Almost half of people have not received an adult vaccination for diseases other than Covid-19.</p>

40% of people believe Covid-19 pandemic will never fully end

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices