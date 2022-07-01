'I was raped' - Ireland manager Vera Pauw alleges rape and sexual assaults as a young player

The Republic of Ireland Women's senior team manager has revealed she was raped and sexually assaulted by three men in Dutch football.

In a statement issued on Friday night, former Netherlands international Vera Pauw said she was raped at the hands of a “prominent football official” when she was a young player.

“Later two sexual assaults by two other men were added to this record. All three men were employed within Dutch football at the time of these incidents.”

In her statement, Ms. Pauw said that she kept the abuse a secret for the last 35 years from the world, her family, her teammates, players, colleagues and, she can accept now, from herself. “Only those I can trust have known until now of the systematic sexual abuse, abuse of power, bullying, intimidation, isolation, and framing I was exposed to as a player and as national coach in Dutch football.”

Ms Pauw said she kept the abuse private for the past 35 years which “allowed the memory of it” to control her life and fill her with daily pain and anguish. “I am seen as a brash and loud football coach and manager, a tough woman who has risen to the top in a man's world. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Ms Pauw added that she has tried to have her case heard in a “fair and just” manner by the football authorities in the Netherlands for the past number of years “but to no avail.”

“Some people would rather keep my rape and sexual assaults quiet than offer me the support I need by opening this story to the world. I can no longer share the silence after failing to get a satisfactory response to my request for action on an investigation initiated by the Dutch FA.”

“Following my fifth report to them I recently reported my rape and sexual assaults to the Dutch police. That already feels like the beginning of the end for me but I know that there will be more heartache to come.”

“Stories may appear in the Dutch media of my horrific ordeal and I know claims may be made against me in an effort to tarnish my story. I take full responsibility for what I did and what I failed to do, trust me my story is very real and very true.”

Ms Pauw added that she knows going public will throw the spotlight on her life but that she hopes other young footballers and coaches who were exposed to rape and abuse will now feel brave enough to come forward and share their stories.

Manager Vera Pauw after a Republic of Ireland women squad announcement at FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

She thanked her FAI colleagues and the Ireland fans for the support they have shown her as manager, “I have always felt safe and continue to feel safe and supported in Ireland.”

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) said it has given its full support to Ms. Pauw “at this difficult time in her life as she makes very brave revelations about her past.” The FAI said that Ms. Pauw has engaged with the FAI’s senior leaders on the matter for some time now and it has offered her all the backing she may need on a personal and professional level.

“The FAI is absolutely aware of the impact these revelations will have on Vera’s well-being and have assured her of the ongoing full support of the FAI Board and all her colleagues at the Association.” “The FAI will be making no further comment on this matter and asks the media to respect Vera’s privacy at this very difficult time.” The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) said it was “very shocked” by Ms. Pauw’s experience.

“As a result of this, we jointly decided to have an investigation carried out,” it said in a statement issued in response to inquiries by the Irish Examiner.

The KNVB then commissioned Verinorm, an independent research agency, to carry out the investigation, which spoke to 22 parties and carried out “extensive hearings”.

“Since a number of matters were experienced differently by those involved at the time, the sole purpose of the report was to find the truth and map out facts and circumstances, which would only be discussed by Vera, Verinorm, and the KNVB. However, the report has been publicized, outside of our control.”

This investigation found that KNVB should have approached a number of issues differently, it added.

“For example, in the past, Vera was unfortunately confronted with a number of estimation errors and harmful comments from former KNVB employees.”

“Verinorm has also found through the investigation that there was no plan or policy of the KNVB behind this. The researchers also state that the KNVB was not sufficiently alert to Vera's first signals in 2011 about sexually transgressive behaviour.”

“The report states that these signals were veiled, but that should not be an excuse if such a theme comes up in any way.” “The KNVB did not react sharply enough to this at the time.”

“We acknowledge the errors identified in the report and should not have happened to her. “It is unacceptable that Vera did not experience the safe working environment to which she was entitled at the time.”

“In personal contact with Vera, we have experienced that this situation, unfortunately, has a lot of impact on her and we are sorry for that. We want to discuss the recommendations from the report internally and with Vera as soon as possible, but very carefully so that we can take action, also with a view to recovery mediation.”

Under Pauw, Ireland are closing in on qualification for their first major tournament finals, the 2023 World Cup, with a 9-0 win over Georgia this week putting them in second position in the group and in line to secure a play-off place.