EU wants ban on sale of flavoured heated tobacco products

The European Commission has proposed a ban on the sale of flavoured heated tobacco products, including some vaping items, as part of its plan to fight cancer.

The European Union's executive branch said its proposal comes in response to a significant increase in the volume of such products sold across the 27-nation bloc.

A recent commission study showed a 10% increase in sales of heated tobacco products in more than five member nations, while heated tobacco products exceeded 2.5% of total sales of tobacco products overall across the region.

The ban would cover devices using heated tobacco to produce emissions containing nicotine inhaled by users. E-cigarettes may contain nicotine, but not tobacco. With traditional cigarettes, users inhale smoke from burning tobacco.

"By removing flavoured heated tobacco from the market we are taking yet another step towards realising our vision under Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan to create a ‘Tobacco Free Generation’ with less than 5% of the population using tobacco by 2040," said Stella Kyriakides, commissioner for health and food safety.

With nine out of 10 lung cancers caused by tobacco, we want to make smoking as unattractive as possible to protect the health of our citizens and save lives.

"Stronger actions to reduce tobacco consumption, stricter enforcement and keeping pace with new developments to address the endless flow of new products entering the market — particularly important to protect younger people — is key for this. Prevention will always be better than cure."

According to EU figures, cancer was the second-leading cause of death in the bloc of 450m residents. There were about 1.3m cancer deaths and 3.5m new cases a year in the EU.

An estimated 40% of EU citizens would face cancer at some point in their lives, with an annual economic impact estimated around €100bn.

The European Commission previously said it wanted to ensure that less than 5% of the population used tobacco by 2040.

The ban's proposal now goes to member nations and European Parliament lawmakers for review.