Women borrowing up to €30k to go abroad and get vaginal mesh removed

Women borrowing up to €30k to go abroad and get vaginal mesh removed

Patient advocates told the Oireachtas committee that Irish patients injured by the deteriorating mesh are financing the full removal of their own devices abroad. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Wed, 29 Jun, 2022 - 19:30
Jess Casey

Women injured by vaginal mesh here have borrowed up to €30,000 from banks and credit unions in some cases to travel abroad to get their device removed, the Oireachtas health committee has been told.

The committee heard from the HSE, as well as patient advocacy groups Mesh Ireland and Mesh Survivors Ireland about the issues with vaginal mesh, a permanent implant inserted to treat pelvic organ prolapse as well as urinary incontinence. 

These devices have caused organ and spinal cord damage, and torn tissue, and triggered class actions in the UK and lawsuits in the US. The HSE was unable to provide an estimated figure of mesh injured patients in Ireland. 

Patient advocates told the Oireachtas committee that Irish patients injured by the deteriorating mesh are financing the full removal of their own devices abroad. 

Dr Susan O'Sullivan, a urogynecologist from the HSE Cork Mesh centre, told the politicians that total removal is a complicated procedure, and that it is not always clear if a patient's symptoms are directly related to the mesh.

The mood here "remains anchored in talking up partial removals as the best alternative," according to Mary McLoughlin from the group Mesh Ireland. 

“The principles of autonomy and informed consent tell us that women have a right to have the option of full and safe removal of their implants on the public healthcare system."

Access to the Treatment Abroad Scheme is a “Catch-22” while the HSE’s official position is that these surgeries are available in Ireland, she added.

This unequivocal and bold statement is a hurdle which our women cannot dismantle.

The surgical community is also “deeply attached” to partial removals, she added, describing them as its “historical comfort zone". 

She added: "In the hands of the right surgeon, this is an established surgical procedure which lasts a few hours, is affordable to the State, and is the choice of many.” 

Dr O'Sullivan denied there is reluctance or hesitancy among doctors towards the total removal of the devices. 

Read More

'I'm in pain the whole time': Vaginal mesh survivor Margaret

“We definitely will remove the mesh when we are convinced that it is the absolute root of problems and when we are very confident that it is going to make the woman better. 

"The concern is that removal can make things an awful lot worse and can leave the woman much worse off afterward,” she said, adding that she has treated some women who came back from abroad with “dreadful complications” after total mesh removal. She later clarified it was two women over the last five years. 

Scanners

Meanwhile, Mesh Survivors Ireland also asked when the translabial scanners in Dublin and Cork will be available. These scanners can see mesh and mesh remnants unlike conventional scanners which are not sensitive enough.

 “There is an anxious waiting list of mesh-injured ladies awaiting life-changing answers as to what damage their mesh is causing internally so as to direct future intervention to ease their plight," it said.

The group also called for financial assistance for those travelling from other parts of the country to Cork or Dublin, medical cards for all women from recognised mesh-injured pathways, and an apology from the HSE and Department of Health.  

More in this section

Cocktails worth €23,000 seized while en route to Dublin music event Cocktails worth €23,000 seized while en route to Dublin music event
'We are in the middle of a Covid wave': HSE warns about hospital pressure 'We are in the middle of a Covid wave': HSE warns about hospital pressure
GAA shorts signed by Paul Mescal among auction items to help Ukraine filmmakers GAA shorts signed by Paul Mescal among auction items to help Ukraine filmmakers
Vaginal MeshOrganisation: Mesh IrelandOrganisation: Mesh Survivors Ireland
<p>A spokesperson for the airline said the reason for the cancellations was a spike in Covid-19 cases.</p>

Persisting travel problems in Dublin Airport as Aer Lingus flights cancelled 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices