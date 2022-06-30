Third of septic tanks a 'risk to human health or environment', says EPA

Third of septic tanks a 'risk to human health or environment', says EPA

Half of all septic tanks and other domestic water treatment systems failed health inspections last year, and the public have been encouraged to test their systems annually.

Thu, 30 Jun, 2022 - 02:04
Conor Capplis

Almost a third of water treatment systems inspected by local authorities were a “risk to human health or the environment”, according to a report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Half of all septic tanks and other domestic water treatment systems failed health inspections last year, and the public have been encouraged to test their systems annually.

Three quarters of systems failing inspection have been fixed, but delays in resolving older failures is a concern, the organisation said. The report found more than 500 properties were endangering themselves and nearby households by having issues outstanding for more than two years, a figure that has steadily increased in recent years.

“If you do not maintain your septic tank it can contaminate your own or your neighbour’s drinking water well or your local stream,” said Dr Tom Ryan, spokesman for the EPA, “putting your health at risk and that of your family and neighbours.” 

He said these issues may go unnoticed unless householders check their water treatment systems and advised families to have their well tested at least once a year.

After six inspections were carried out in Cork city last year, two failed but were later fixed. This puts the city on top with the cleanest inspection record last year.

Conversely, Roscommon and Leitrim performed the lowest in inspections. Four in five systems surveyed in Roscommon and 90% in Leitrim failed inspection by local authorities and less than half were fixed by the end of the year.

Tipperary and Waterford also had a low rate of just 60% of systems fixed by the end of 2021. Households in Limerick and Kerry, while failing about half of inspections, fixed more than 80% by the end of the year.

Increased inspections

The EPA has increased inspections this year in line with a national plan to ensure the safety of water treatment systems. The agency is focusing on inspections near rivers and areas with shallow soils where there is a greater risk to water quality and household wells respectively.

"The need to fix failing septic tanks has been repeatedly highlighted by the EPA as a concern,” said Noel Byrne, EPA programme manager. “It is unacceptable that over 500 failed septic tanks are not fixed more than two years after inspection. 

Over half of these involve sewage ponding in gardens and discharging to ditches and streams, which cannot be allowed to continue. 

"Local authorities must increase their enforcement effort to ensure failed systems are fixed.” 

There are nearly half a million water treatment systems in the country, mostly septic tank systems located across rural Ireland. 

The septic tank grant scheme, which was expanded in 2020, offers grants of €5,000 to assist in addressing malfunctioning systems. 

Read More

Building Advice: Treating your waste water

More in this section

Russian invasion of Ukraine Plan for 500 modular homes to help house Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland
CC HEALTH COMMITTEE MEETING Specialist women's health scanner installed at CUMH in 2021 only used once
Son hopes cold-case review will bring Sophie's killer to justice Son hopes cold-case review will bring Sophie's killer to justice
An hour long emergency call service system outage was “not malicious”, BT Ireland has said. (PA)

Emergency Call Answering Service outage due to a technical issue – BT Ireland

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices