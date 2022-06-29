New grassroots organisation aims to change perceptions of disability with 'radical' events

A new grassroots organisation is seeking to change public perceptions of the disabled community through art and culture, beginning with a festival in July.

Disability Power Ireland (DPI) aims to “celebrate and connect the disabled community and normalise disability as a natural and beautiful part of human diversity” and “counteract social stigma and internalised shame”.

The group aims to run “radical” festivals and events that “challenge the standard medical, charity and tragedy models and representations of disability”. DPI is run entirely by disabled people and Ireland’s first Disability Pride and Power Festival takes place throughout July.

The group will host events online and offline including a theatre production, theatre workshop, dance performance (see case study below), comedy night and several panel discussions addressing disability rights.

The group envisions the annual festival during disability pride month “as a vehicle for change and flip the playbook on how disability is seen in Ireland”, said Catherine Gallagher, spokeswoman for the organisation.

“We’ve all grown up alongside the medical model of disability, but actually we’re demonstrating through art and culture that it’s a social and political issue.

At the centre of everything that we do is the social model of disability: I am disabled by buildings, by attitudes, by legislation. We’re disabled by things we cannot control rather than our impairments.

"If we lived in a world that was fairer to us, and inherently kinder to us, there wouldn’t be a big stigma and fear around disability,” she said.

The volunteer group is self-funded and “completely penniless”, Ms Gallagher said, but hopes to apply for funding after demonstrating their success this summer. It hopes to have a disability pride parade in July next year.

“Being proud of being disabled means being proud of our community’s resilience and creativity in navigating obstacles and social barriers,” the group said in their manifesto.

“While we encourage disabled people to have high expectations for themselves and their lives, we see how social barriers and stigma make it harder for disabled people to accomplish their goals, and we seek to bolster the disability rights movement in removing these barriers to inclusion.”

Disabled people represent 10-15% of the population nationally yet remain underrepresented in all spheres of society, the group said.

Ms Gallagher received significant media attention last year after she campaigned for regulations to allow disabled students accept PhD scholarships and retain their disability allowance. Legislation was soon introduced and dubbed “Catherine’s Law”.

The organisation will hold an online launch on Friday evening at 7.30pm featuring disability activists Paddy Smyth, Eileen Daly, Emilie Conway, Sarah Fitzgerald, Gráinne Hallahan, Catherine Gallagher and DPI founder and chair Maryam Madani.

The Disability Pride and Power Festival will run from July 1 to 29 and information on their events is available on their website disabilitypride.ie.