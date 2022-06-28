Social housing targets at risk due to construction sector uncertainty

Inflation and uncertainty within the construction sector may put social housing targets at risk in the next two years, as providers face a “perfect storm” of cost pressures, an Oireachtas Committee has heard.

Pat Doyle, the president of the Irish Council for Social Housing (ICSH) and CEO of the Peter McVerry Trust, said that developers who’d signed up to deliver projects on a certain budget are being “squeezed” by the rise in construction costs and this is making them less willing to bid for future projects.

While he’s confident that social housing targets for this year will be reached given many of the projects are already being developed, meeting those targets again in 2023 and 2024 may be a challenge.

“If we’d been here last year, none of us would have seen the risks that have now emerged,” Mr Doyle said.

A lot of people are currently delivering on fixed-term tender projects... every time I talk to a developer they say ‘we’re doing this for nothing for you’.

“Some of that is true and some of it is not true. But that’s just made people nervous and uncertain as to whether or not they want to commit to a fixed-price tender.”

Orla Hegarty, assistant professor at the School of Architecture at UCD, told the Oireachtas Housing Committee that issues with supply chains and energy costs are outside of our immediate control but that Government policies of “nudging viability with piece-meal interventions have been very damaging”.

“Many lobby-driven interventions are not evidence-based and have had unintended and negative consequences,” she said.

“New housing has to be the right supply, in the right places and at the right price. It must be affordable to both the residents and the Exchequer.

“It is not sustainable or scalable to subsidise high market prices, to load new home-owners with a second mortgage, or to be so over-reliant on international speculative investment delivering to niche markets.”

Ms Hegarty said that under the Government’s Housing for All plan, no housing is planned in Dublin City for households earning over €36,0000 and under €80,000 a year. One-third of new homes will only be affordable to very high earners, she said. And, when questioned on the matter by Fianna Fáil Senator Mary Fitzpatrick, Ms Hegarty said she stood over these figures.

Labour Senator Rebecca Moynihan said she was aware of some housing projects that had been priced that didn’t go ahead because the builders couldn’t afford to construct the homes.

Mr Doyle said he was aware of one such instance where a builder “got into trouble” and couldn’t complete the project.

“The bigger issue is that planning for 2023, 2024 – will people commit now to a fixed tender process when there’s so much uncertainty?”

Fianna Fáil TD Paul McAuliffe asked the speakers how the State could do more to make housing units on sites more affordable, to which ICSH vice president Tina Donaghy replied “that’s the million dollar question”.