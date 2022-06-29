Family carers ‘lonelier, more isolated and in poorer health’ 

There are “alarmingly high” levels of loneliness and social exclusion among family carers in Ireland while more than one in 10 are behind on rent or mortgage payments.

A leading charity is now calling on the Government to overhaul the carer’s allowance scheme.

In its State of Caring 2022 report, Family Carers Ireland (FCI) found that although family carers save the State €20bn per year, many are “lonelier, more isolated and in poorer health than the average person in Ireland”.

Two years on from its previous report, FCI found “many of the pre-existing challenges have not abated and, in many instances, have gotten worse”.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, severe loneliness among the carers who took part in the research has more than doubled, rising from 22% to 51%, according to the report. This increase is owed to the “exhaustion of providing constant care” throughout the pandemic.

Some 71% of family carers feel left out of society and 88% feel the value of what they do is not recognised.

Difficulties in accessing respite for carers has also increased since the previous survey in 2020, rising from 51% to 69%. Carers are also suffering from the rise in the cost of living, with 51% are in a worse financial situation than a year ago, compared to 39% in 2020.

One in four live in households with a total income of less than €20,000 per year, compared to 18% in the general population. Thirteen per cent are in arrears with their rent or mortgage and 16% are behind on utility bills.

Almost a quarter of those struggling financially are cutting back on essentials such as food and heat to make ends meet.

“Our State of Caring survey reveals quite clearly that existing state supports just do not go far enough,” said Catherine Cox, spokeswoman for Family Carers Ireland.

She said it is “imperative” the Government uses Budget 2023 to “transform what has now become an antiquated and paternalistic model of support for family carers” in favour of “a mutual and equal partnership where those caring for loved ones are valued for their immense contribution; receive fair compensation for the care they provide and are not excluded from supports due to their means”.

In its pre-budget submission, the charity is calling for a complete overhaul of the carer’s allowance scheme which would result in the abolition of the means test as well as for the weekly rate to increase to €325, up from €224.

FCI are also calling on the Government to “urgently address the gross inadequacy of children’s disability services” in Ireland, increase the tax credits available to family carers and provide €5m in annual funding to deliver the Carer’s Guarantee to reduce the gaps in carer support across the country.

“As we navigate the current cost-of-living crisis, now is the time to reassess the value we place on care and to review how family carers are recognised and supported financially by the State,” Ms Cox said.