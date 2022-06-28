Three scholarships set up in Ashling Murphy's memory

Three scholarships are being offered by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann in memory of Ashling Murphy, who has been described by the organisation as a “ray of sunlight”.

The 23-year-old musician and teacher was killed while she was out for a run along the Grand Canal in Tullamore on January 12. A man has been charged in connection with her death.

She was a member of Ballyboy Comhaltas in Offaly, where she taught younger members.

Now, Comhaltas is offering three scholarships, each for €2,000. The first is to support individual artists working to develop participation and practice in traditional arts, while the second will be focused on the music education of young people. The third will be for research on an area in the Irish traditional arts.

National registrar of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Majella Bartley described Ms Murphy as “an unbelievable character who was a ray of sunlight” and said the decision to offer scholarships in her memory was the first time Comhaltas had done something like that.

She added:

She had her whole life ahead of her. She was so inspirational to her students as well. She taught music in her local branch but also had private students.”

Following Ms Murphy's death, a national outpouring of grief resulted in vigils being held across the country, including one at the site where she was killed.

Among the vigils was one at her alma mater, Mary Immaculate College, from where she graduated as a primary teacher four months before her death.

As a member of Comhaltas, with members of her family, she played the concertina and fiddle and was also learning the Uileann pipes. She had featured in Comhaltas concert tours and was also a member of the Comhaltas National Folk Orchestra of Ireland.

She also competed in County, Provincial and All-Ireland competitions and had won many prizes.

She was a regular visitor to the Willie Clancy Summer School festival in Miltown Malbay, Co Clare.

On Monday next, a group of musicians from Tullamore, including Ms Murphy’s sister Amy, boyfriend Ryan and school principal James Hogan, will join a group of cyclists from Tyrone to cycle to Miltown Malbay in memory of the popular teacher.

She had been on a Comhaltas tour with members of the Wheels and Jigs cycling group, which has organised cycles from Tyrone to the festival annually for the last seven years.

Funds raised will go to the Ashling Murphy Memorial Trust set up by her family for causes and organisations relevant to her memory.

Submissions for the sponsorship programme can be sent to majella@comhaltas.ie before 5pm on July 15.

Donations for the Wheels and Jigs cycle can be made here.