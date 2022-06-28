RTÉ appoints new interim managing director of news and current affairs

RTÉ has announced that Deirdre McCarthy has been appointed as its interim managing director of RTÉ News and Current Affairs.
Ms McCarthy takes over the role from Jon Williams, who announced last week he was stepping down at the end of July.
He has been in the role since 2017.
Currently the managing editor for RTÉ News, regions and radio news programming, Ms McCarthy previously worked as a journalist with the organisation for 25 years.
During this period, she also managed RTÉ's political unit at Leinster House.
The State broadcaster has also announced that Paul Ferris has been appointed interim deputy managing director of RTÉ News and Current Affairs.
At present, Mr Ferris is managing editor of RTÉ News live, the department responsible for leading news gathering, digital and news channel operations.
A spokesperson for RTÉ said the recruitment process for a new permanent managing director of RTÉ News and Current Affairs was ongoing.