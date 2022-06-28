RTÉ appoints new interim managing director of news and current affairs

RTÉ appoints new interim managing director of news and current affairs

The State broadcaster has also announced that Paul Ferris has been appointed as interim deputy managing director, RTÉ News and Current Affairs. File Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins

Tue, 28 Jun, 2022 - 11:37
Steven Heaney

RTÉ has announced that Deirdre McCarthy has been appointed as its interim managing director of RTÉ News and Current Affairs.

Ms McCarthy takes over the role from Jon Williams, who announced last week he was stepping down at the end of July.

He has been in the role since 2017. 

Currently the managing editor for RTÉ News, regions and radio news programming, Ms McCarthy previously worked as a journalist with the organisation for 25 years.

During this period, she also managed RTÉ's political unit at Leinster House.

The State broadcaster has also announced that Paul Ferris has been appointed interim deputy managing director of RTÉ News and Current Affairs.

At present, Mr Ferris is managing editor of RTÉ News live, the department responsible for leading news gathering, digital and news channel operations.

A spokesperson for RTÉ said the recruitment process for a new permanent managing director of RTÉ News and Current Affairs was ongoing. 

More in this section

Coeliacs face extra costs of almost €1k a year to buy gluten-free Coeliacs face extra costs of almost €1k a year to buy gluten-free
Damien Comer clashes with a member of the Armagh panel 26/6/2022 Taoiseach: 'Disturbing' eye-gouging incident spoiled great quarter-final
Irish archive launched Recovery of lost archives from Public Records Office fire ‘breathtaking’
BroadcastingTVradioNewsOrganisation: RTÉ
<p>Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris (PA)</p>

Student contribution fee set to be cut in October’s budget

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices