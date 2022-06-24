Irish medical staff had more suicidal ideation during Covid than international peers

“Concerning levels” of suicidal ideation were found among medical staff at hospitals in Dublin during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the findings of new medical research.

A study of almost 400 healthcare workers based in three large Dublin teaching hospitals – St James’s Hospital, Tallaght University Hospital and Beaumont Hospital – showed that 13% admitted to having suicidal thoughts last year. In addition, 5% of all respondents reported having at least some plans to end their life.

The study carried out by a team of researchers led by staff attached to Trinity College Dublin and St Patrick’s University Hospital in Dublin shows many healthcare staff in the three hospitals experienced significant psychological stress.

The research surveyed the impact of the pandemic on the mental health of 181 doctors, 166 nurses and 30 radiographers. More than three-quarters of respondents were females, while two-thirds were classified as having a senior level of experience.

The majority of staff also reported having no pre-existing physical or mental illness. The research, which was conducted in the first quarter of 2021 during the peak third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, found 45% of all participants claimed they had shown moderate to severe symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

At the time of the survey, Ireland had reported some of the highest per capita case numbers of Covid-19 anywhere in the world. Almost a third of healthcare staff reported having contracted Covid-19 themselves.

However, the findings showed there were significant differences between the various professions with significantly fewer doctors reporting moderate to severe PTSD symptoms. Just 29% of doctors said they had shown symptoms of PTSD compared to 57% of nurses and 73% of radiographers.

A well-being index devised by the World Health Organisation found more than half of all hospital workers had a score which indicated a low mood when asked to rate how they have been feeling over the previous two weeks. Using the same index suggested that 28% of healthcare staff had scores that were consistent with likely depression.

The results showed no differences between the medical professions in their use of humour as a coping mechanism, while nurses were significantly more likely to use religion as a coping strategy than doctors.

They also revealed that doctors had significantly less concern than both nurses and radiographers about their health, job stress and social isolation. The report noted that even before the pandemic, other studies had found high levels of stress and burnout among healthcare professionals in Ireland.

One of the report’s main authors, Declan McLoughlin, research professor of psychiatry at St Patrick’s University Hospital and TCD, said the apparently high level of suicidal thinking in hospital staff warranted further investigation.

Prof. McLoughlin said the prevalence of moderate to severe symptoms of PTSD in Irish hospital workers was higher than the current best estimate for psycho-traumatic disorders internationally.

However, he also acknowledged that the findings might reflect acute stress reactions to the events at the time rather than prolonged effects from the initial waves of the pandemic.

“Rigorous longitudinal studies are required to determine if these issues persist,” said Prof. McLoughlin. The study is published in the Irish Journal of Medical Science.