Number of Ukrainians in Ireland climbs to 38,700, with almost 3,000 arriving in past fortnight

The number of Ukrainians now in Ireland has climbed to almost 40,000, according to latest figures from the Central Statistics Office, with almost 3,000 arriving in the past fortnight.

In its latest bulletin, the CSO said that as of June 19 some 38,700 Personal Public Service Numbers (PPSNs) had been issued to people from Ukraine under the Temporary Protection Directive, with women aged 20 and over accounting for 47% of arrivals to date, and children and young people aged under 18 accounting for 37%.

It said the highest percentage of those arriving (41% or 15,850 individuals) were categorised as 'One parent with children', with many spouses or partners suspected of having stayed in Ukraine.

By June 7 last, of the 6,890 children who arrived from Ukraine and enrolled in school, 71% were in primary education while 29% were in secondary education.

The CSO said: "Based on the 38,700 arrivals, 91% or 35,370 individuals could be mapped to a local post office address, through which they were seeking assistance from the Department of Social Protection, for instance, to collect social protection payments personally."

As for arrivals from Ukraine - based on PPSN allocations - as a percentage of the Census 2016 population as of June 19 last, North Clare, Leitrim and South Kerry had the highest rates of Ukrainians relative to the local population. Almost 1,200 Ukrainians are living in north Clare, according to the CSO.

Few of those that have registered here have returned to Ukraine or moved elsewhere, with the CSO stating that subject to revision, 89% of persons aged 18 and over had activity after May 15 last.

Karola Graupner, Statistician, said: "Using the local post office address as a proxy for place of residence, arrivals from Ukraine are present in all LEAs and North Inner City in Dublin had the highest number of associated arrivals from Ukraine at 1,245.

"Our analysis also shows that the rate per 100 of the population ranges across all LEAs in the country from 0.01% to 7.28%. The LEA with the highest rate is Ennistymon in Clare."