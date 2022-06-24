Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of missing Dublin woman

Shiona Mulhall, 35, was last seen in the Deansgrange area of County Dublin on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 22.

Fri, 24 Jun, 2022 - 09:20
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a Dublin woman.

Shiona is described as being approximately 5 foot 1 inches in height with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Shiona was wearing a brown netted top with a white top underneath, blue jeans and black Nike runners.

Gardaí and Shiona's family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Shiona's whereabouts are asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

