Cystic fibrosis patients in limbo as pharma company and HSE argue over drug price deal

Young children in need of a revolutionary drug for cystic fibrosis (CF) have been left in limbo as the HSE and the pharmaceutical company argue over the extension of an existing drug-price deal.

It has now been one month since the parents of 35 children, aged between six and 11, discovered their children are not included in the expanded roll-out of the wonderdrug Kaftrio, manufactured by Vertex.

Mum Grainne Uí Luing, who has two girls who are now unable to access the drug, said she was “devastated” to discover that children with certain gene conditions are not included when they had previously been assessed as suitable.

“This drug is approved for all over-12s, but there was a group of 35 (younger) kids whose genes were not included,” she said.

“So if my eldest turned 12 tomorrow she would get her hands on this drug. There is a blip in the contract.”

Both of her daughters, Fiadh (6) and Caoimhe (8), have been ill during the last two years.

Grainne Uí Luing said Fiadh spent a week in hospital recently on an IV drip.

“Fiadh spent a week in hospital last week on a course of IVs,” she said.

“When you weigh up the cost of constant CF care against the cost of this drug, the HSE is not saving money.”

She said other children now on this drug are seeing “life-changing” impacts on their health.

The original 2017 agreement was a portfolio agreement with flexibility for expansion, and indeed between then and 2021 there were three approved amendments.

CEO of CF Ireland Philip Watt met with senior management from Vertex on June 10, a meeting he described as “courteously robust”.

“They have now heard our concerns directly,” he said.

Philip Watt met with Vertex on June 10. Picture: Billy Higgins

“We continue to press for and expect a similar meeting with the Minister for Health. Responsibility for resolving this dispute lies with both parties."

The issue was raised by TDs and senators with senior HSE officials at a meeting of the Oireachtas Health Committee.

Assistant National Director, Primary Care Reimbursement Service (PCRS), Shaun Flanagan, who was the lead official in the 2017 negotiations, said: “I should acknowledge that I can understand absolutely that people would be very upset."

Referring to the original deal, he said: “What we tried to achieve is that we wanted access to all of the Vertex portfolio within the resources available to the HSE. We sought to include every drug in the portfolio deal. Vertex was unwilling to do so.”

He said enormous sums of money were involved.

“As we exited the negotiations, we made it clear to Vertex that it would be almost impossible for us to have additional resources to provide access to new drugs, to additional drugs in the Vertex portfolio,” he said.

“The HSE has provided Vertex with more than €300m to provide access to the cystic fibrosis drugs.”

He said during talks on amendments Vertex acknowledged the position that the HSE had taken in 2017 had provided access to additional patients. That did not happen this time, he said.

The European Medicines Agency approved a change in the use of this drug in January.

On March 21, Vertex sent the HSE a rapid review dossier to the HSE relating to pricing for giving the drug to children with specific gene combinations. This was approved for reimbursement, a HSE spokeswoman said.

However a second dossier was received on April 11, citing a further subset of children including the Ní Luing sisters which is now the subject of a Health Technology Assessment, she said.

The HSE already met with Vertex on five occasions before this second dossier was sent to them, and a sixth meeting took place on May 23 about the “the significant additional budget impact to the State proposed by Vertex”, she said.

Gino Kenny of People Before Profit acknowledged that families are in a situation where every day counts, this can prolong life or save a life. Picture: Damien Storan

Speaking after the health committee People before Profit TD Gino Kenny said: “These families are in a situation where every day counts, this can prolong life or save a life.” He said he understands the HSE do have a responsibility to assesses each drug on its merits and get the best price.

“The pharma companies can really put out a price that can put governments over a barrel, when there is a cohort of people who just can’t get it,” he said.

“I think especially in Ireland, some of these drugs cost an exorbitant amount. The costs can be even more than they are in European countries, and the ironic thing is some of these companies are actually based here.”

Vertex was approached for comment.