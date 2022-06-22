Two arrested after Irish man, 24, killed in Vancouver hit-and-run

Two people have been arrested by Vancouver police over a hit-and-run that killed a 24-year-old Irish man.
The incident took place at 11.30pm on Sunday night in Kitsilano, a neighbourhood in the Canadian city, as the man was walking close to his home. The driver fled the scene, with bystanders attempting to help the victim.
The alleged driver, a 25-year-old man, and his 63-year-old family member have been arrested by Vancouver Police Department (VPD) in relation to the incident.
“We asked for help to solve this crime, and after receiving significant information from the public, VPD officers identified the suspected driver and arrested him yesterday (June 20) at his home in Vancouver for the fatal hit-and-run,” said Sergeant Steve Addison.
“We also arrested one of the driver’s family members and are investigating whether that person acted as an accomplice after the fatal collision.”
Evidence collected by VPD’s Patrol Division, Collision Investigation Unit, and Major Crime Section led them to the suspect’s residence in South Vancouver on Monday afternoon.
The two were taken into custody without incident. Charges have not yet been approved and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information who has not yet come forward is asked to call VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.