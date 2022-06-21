WHO backs introduction of minimum alcohol pricing across Europe

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has backed the introduction of minimum alcohol pricing across Europe as a lifesaving measure.

Launching a new report into the benefits of alcohol taxes, the body said such taxes can become part of a “comprehensive approach for reducing alcohol consumption in Europe”.

Ireland introduced a comprehensive minimum unit price (MUP) in January with the aim of reducing the negative social, economic and health impacts of drinking. Under MUP in Ireland, the lowest price that can be charged for a gram of alcohol is 10 cents, meaning a standard drink costs at least €1.

The report noted that Ireland’s MUP is comparatively higher than other jurisdictions. The only place implementing a higher cost is Prince Edward Island in Canada.

Comparing prices of one litre of 40% abv vodka, Ireland’s price of €40 is significantly higher than other jurisdictions with these policies, which average around €20.

Ireland is, on average, the most expensive place for spirits and beer compared with other countries that have introduced MUP, while wine is more expensive in Ukraine, Scotland and Wales.

Carina Ferreira-Borges, European regional adviser at the WHO for alcohol use, said it was “very important that this be introduced by all European countries as part of an overall package of policies” to combat alcohol-related health issues.

The study is the first ever review and global mapping of minimum pricing policies on alcohol. It found alcohol pricing policies and alcohol taxation are among the “most effective and cost-effective measures to reduce alcohol consumption and harms, but they are also the most underutilised”.

Europe has the highest level of alcohol consumption per capita and the highest proportion of drinkers in the world. One in 10 deaths each year is caused by alcohol, amounting to almost 1m in total. One-quarter of deaths among 20–24-year-olds in Europe is alcohol-attributable.

Do these policies work?

Do these policies work? A growing body of research evaluated by the WHO says yes. Research into the effects of MUP in British Columbia, Canada, between 1989 and 2010 suggests that with every 10% increase in minimum prices, there was a 3% reduction in alcohol consumption, 32% reduction in wholly caused alcohol deaths, and a 9% reduction in alcohol-attributable hospital admissions.

Alcohol harm is concentrated in heavier drinkers, particularly those from lower socioeconomic groups, the report said. Minimum pricing policies can “effectively target these drinkers and consequently can reduce health inequalities”.

The reports concludes that while minimum pricing policies remain “largely untapped” they have “enormous potential” to reduce alcohol-related harm and health issues across Europe.

Just 14 countries have minimum pricing policies in place around the world, and 12 are located in the WHO European Region.

However, a barrier to the widespread introduction of these policies is the continued opposition by the alcohol industry, the report said.

“The alcohol industry generally opposes alcohol pricing policies (precisely because they are effective in reducing consumption), which can lead to effective policies not being implemented," the report states.

Any involvement in developing such policies should be “managed extremely carefully” by public health experts led by evidence and industry figures should not be “advising on scientific matters”.