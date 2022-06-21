Breaking: Gardaí investigating as body of man discovered on grounds of RTÉ

Breaking: Gardaí investigating as body of man discovered on grounds of RTÉ

The RTE headquarters at Donnybrook in Dublin

Tue, 21 Jun, 2022 - 09:00
Rebecca Laffan

The body of a man has been discovered on the grounds of RTÉ.

The discovery was made at around 10.30pm on Monday night, and the scene is currently sealed off.

A garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner: "On Monday June 20, 2022 at approximately 10.30pm the body of male was discovered on the grounds of a premises on Stillorgan Road, Dublin 4.

"The Coroner has been notified and scene is currently preserved for examination."

It was added that the deceased has not yet been formally identified.

"The outcome of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of a Garda investigation in the case."

The spokesperson said that foul play is not suspected at this time.

More to follow

Read More

RTÉ's online services resume after disruption this morning

More in this section

NI Assembly crisis Taking a knife to Navan hospital services will not improve healthcare – McDonald
Covid articles and social media campaigns drive 50% rise in Press Ombudsman complaints Covid articles and social media campaigns drive 50% rise in Press Ombudsman complaints
Car thefts at seven-year high with Japanese imports targeted Car thefts at seven-year high with Japanese imports targeted
GardaiDublin
<p>The national broadcaster has operations running as usual on television.</p>

RTÉ's online services resume after disruption this morning

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices