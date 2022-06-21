RTÉ's online services disrupted this morning

The RTÉ website is currently down this morning, along with the RTÉ Player and radio player apps.
According to Down Detector, which records user reports of website outages, the site and apps have been offline for several hours.
Upon going to the RTÉ website, users are met with an error message which indicates the host, rte.ie, is experiencing issues.
The national broadcaster has operations running as usual on television.
We are aware of some technical issues affecting RTÉ's online services this morning, in particular the news and radio apps.— RTÉ News (@rtenews) June 21, 2022
We are working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible and apologise for the interruption.
In a tweet issued this morning, RTÉ stated: "We are aware of some technical issues affecting RTÉ's online services this morning, in particular the news and radio apps.
"We are working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible and apologise for the interruption."