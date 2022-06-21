Varadkar: Return of mandatory mask wearing not necessary

22/02/2022 Covid-19 Pandemic (Coronavirus), Ireland. Day 699 since start of lockdown. Day 32 of greatly reduced restrictions. Cabinet Meetings. Tanaiste and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar taking off a face mask befiore speaking at a press conference as he makes makes an announcement on New Consumer Rights in Government Buildings Dublin.. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Tue, 21 Jun, 2022 - 08:29
Niamh Griffin and Daniel McConnell 

A return to mandatory mask-wearing is not necessary at this time despite the summer wave of Covid-19, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

This comes as the HSE winds down the contact tracing process even though nursing homes say they are concerned about the rising number of cases.

Leo Varadkar said: “I think we will get over this summer wave without the need to impose any new restrictions. But obviously, we'll be guided by public health advice in that regard.” 

He said the latest advice from the Chief Medical Officer, written on June 10, is that mandatory mask-earning is not needed now, but their use should be encouraged in healthcare settings and on public transport.

“We are seeing a summer wave of infections, you know, over 600 people in hospital today are positive for Covid. But half of them would be in hospital anyway. But nonetheless, it is an increase,” he said.

Even as cases rise, the HSE is downgrading contact tracing processes with “many” of the 465 staff due to finish work in just ten days time.

Tracing centres in Limerick and Galway will close on June 30, a spokeswoman said.

Staff in Limerick who wish to do so can transfer to the Department of Foreign Affairs passport service. Galway staff can transfer to the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth to support work with Ukrainian refugees.

“Our plan is to retain our centre in HSQ Dublin and our centre in Cork for the purposes of any contact tracing requirements that may arise between now and the end of this year,” she said.

Despite these plans, HSE chief executive Paul Reid remains concerned about another wave. He told the Irish Examiner it is actively considering making a recommendation to Government for the return of mask-wearing in certain settings.

Nursing Homes Ireland chief executive Tadhg Daly echoed his concerns and said its members have noticed an increase in cases among residents.

“Vigilance has not dipped at all, we are still very aware and still very concerned,” he said.

I would definitely share some of Paul Reid’s concerns, it needs to be monitored closely. If there is a requirement to take action, it should be done quickly.” 

Staff in nursing homes continue to receive serial testing and the booster campaign has now reached almost all eligible staff and residents.

Surgical masks are still being worn although FFP2 respirator masks are now only required around cases or suspected cases.

“We thought we would be in a better place now,” he said. “The fact that it hasn’t gone away, and it is starting to rise in the community again, that will obviously get people’s antennas up.” 

The latest report from the CMO found 13 new outbreaks in nursing homes up from five the week before. 

However, Mr Daly said vaccination has made a noticeable difference in reducing the mortality rate.

There were 606 people in hospital on Monday which is the highest since April 22. Numbers in intensive care units (ICUs) remained stable at 23.

#COVID-19
