Concerns over shortage of artillery experts in armed forces

The army is running critically short of technical experts who service heavy artillery and help train troops in the use of such equipment.

Many have quit in recent months as the skills they have learnt in the Defence Forces are highly sought after and can be adapted for other uses in the private sector.

PDForra, the association which represents 6,500 enlisted Defence Forces members, has expressed serious concerns about the staffing levels and rate of discharges of personnel from the Ordnance Corps, who are the personnel with responsibility for the maintenance of weapons and heavy armaments.

One of the army brigades has lost four sergeants and four privates who were experienced technicians in the Ordinance Corps in the last 12 months, and a further two sergeants and one corporal are expected to leave.

The Irish Examiner understands that they are from 2 Brigades, which has bases in Dublin and Athlone.

Meanwhile, it is understood that that 1 Brigade based in Cork has lost eight technicians to the private sector.

PDForra says as a result, the Ordnance Corps is operating at a level far below what is optimal.

Gerard Guinan, the association’s general secretary, said the fact a recent artificers (technical specialist) course went unsubscribed is indicative of significant problems developing within the Ordnance Corps.

“Generally, the artificer's course would have a significant number of personnel looking to undertake the course, as it is necessary for promotion. However, since the grant of a rise in the allowance paid to armourers, less personnel are willing to take on the responsibility associated with the work of an artificer. The role of artificer [senior technician] is the next step up from armourer and deals with heavy weapons,” Mr Guinan said.

It takes about four years to train to become an armourer, with a further year required for the artificer’s course. Normally, personnel undertake the EOD (Bomb Disposal) course at some period between the armourers' course and the artificers' course.

Thus, it can take five-six years to fully train up to this level.

“There is no doubt that the significant level of discharges, coupled with increasing rates of mandatory selection for overseas service and EOD duties, which this unit is responsible for, is a cause for increasing stress on members of the Ordnance Corps,” Mr Guinan said.

He said PDForra has communicated to the Department of Defence the sentiments being expressed by members of the Ordnance Corps that they feel deeply frustrated at the lack of movement on the issue of technical pay for artificers who received no recommended increase despite personnel within the Naval Service who undertake the exact same work having been afforded an increase in their technician pay.

Mr Guinan said members of the Ordnance Corps feel the department will only react when they reach crisis mode, which for many personnel of the unit has come and gone.

PDForra has asked for an adjudication hearing to address the issue of the artificer’s allowance as a matter of urgency in order to stem the tide of people leaving the force.

“The failure to secure the services of these personnel will have long-lasting adverse impacts for the Defence Forces. You simply cannot backfill these appointments with civilians given the level of specialist training necessary for the role,” Mr Guinan said.