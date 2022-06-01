Defence Forces launches major campaign as it seeks 3,000 new recruits 

Defence Forces launches major campaign as it seeks 3,000 new recruits 

Simon Coveney, the defence minister, with members of the Defence Forces who took part in an advertising campaign seeking new recruits. Pictures: Colin Keegan/Collins

Wed, 01 Jun, 2022 - 20:00
Sean O’Riordan, Defence Correspondent

The Defence Forces has launched a major recruitment campaign to fill the 1,000 vacancies it currently has and to find an additional 2,000 personnel to bolster numbers in the army, naval service and air corps.

The ‘Be More’ campaign aims to recruit 1,000 people in the short term, bringing the Defence Forces up to their minimum required strength of 9,500.

Report recommendations

The requirement for an additional 2,000 personnel was highlighted in recommendations contained in Commission on the Defence Forces Report, published last February. It is hoped these people will be recruited by 2030 at the latest.

The new recruitment drive was launched by Simon Coveney, the defence minister, and Defence Forces chief of staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy at Cathal Brugha Barracks in Dublin.

Defence Forces chief of staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy at the official recruitment rebrand launch in Cathal Brugha Barracks, Rathmines.
Defence Forces chief of staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy at the official recruitment rebrand launch in Cathal Brugha Barracks, Rathmines.

The Defence Forces recruitment section worked with external companies and a market researcher to try to find out what young adults would seek from a career in the country’s military.

“Recruitment is the lifeblood of any organisation and no less so for the Defence Forces," Mr Coveney said. 

An ongoing influx of young, talented women and men is essential to rejuvenate and bring fresh thinking and ideas that are essential in the rapidly changing world we find ourselves in today

"To attract and retain that talent means that what is offered in return must resonate with those we are seeking to recruit. This new recruitment marketing strategy, that I am proud to launch, is the culmination of the efforts of the Defence Forces, in partnership with industry experts, to ensure this.” 

New skills

Mr Coveney said the marketing strategy aligns the desire to continuously improve and learn new skills with ensuring long-term career advancement, by demonstrating the opportunities and skills a career in the Defence Forces offers.

He said it couples the altruistic desire to serve the State with the benefit that “by serving your country you are serving your future self”. 

Mr Coveney said the roles offer unique personal development opportunities and will produce communicators, problem solvers, team members, and leaders who can meet life’s challenges

In addition to seeking ordinary recruits, the Defence Forces will launch further drives to attract skilled people from the private sector.

Specialists

It is short of cyber/IT specialists, medics, doctors, engineers, and ordinance personnel.

“This is a time of great change and opportunity for the Defence Forces, with the publication of the report of the Commission on the Defence Forces," Mr Coveney said. 

"The recruitment campaign is just a part of the process of facilitating the increase in strength required to underpin its recommendations and is an important step, given our current recruitment and retention challenges and my desire for an elevated level of ambition for the Defence Forces.”

Read More

Dublin Airport: Passengers arriving too early to be put in designated holding area 

More in this section

European Championships 2018 - Day Eleven Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan hopes to be allowed defend Commonwealth title
Coast Guard helicopter crash R116 helicopter crash deaths inquest hears visibility was ‘very poor and dense’
What you need to know if you are travelling to Dublin Airport  What you need to know if you are travelling to Dublin Airport 
RecruitmentPlace: IrelandPerson: Simon CoveneyPerson: Sean ClancyEvent: Be More recruitment campaignOrganisation: Defence Forces
<p>According to sources within An Bord Pleanála, morale is low as a result of the controversy in which the board has been engulfed since the allegations about Paul Hyde first surfaced. File picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Dublin</p>

Planning inspectors raised official concerns about being asked to change reports

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices