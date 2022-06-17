Temperatures to be lower than expected today as persistent rain forecast this afternoon

It's beginning to look like people can put away their barbeques for another day as it appears the weather isn't going to be as good today as we had hoped.

Despite forecasts from earlier in the week predicting soaring temperatures of around 25C in parts of the country, Met Éireann says the majority of places will reach highs of just 15C to 19C, while areas in the south and southeast may reach as high as 22C.

In parts of Leinster and Munster, the mercury has already risen to 18C with many hoping it will at least cross the 20C mark.

However, despite the mild conditions, any hope of summer sunshine will begin to fade as the day goes on as sunny spells disappear to make way for persistent rain spreading nationwide from the north and west.

Forecaster Joanna Donnelly confirmed that the good weather early on today will be short-lived.

"So we've got a lovely start this morning in Leinster and in Munster and temperatures are already 18C in Pheonix Park," she said

"Temperatures generally around the country are going to be between about 15C and 19C.

"Cooler, fresher weather with patchy rain is actually on its way southwards to all areas."

Tonight will be mostly dry and clear in most parts but will stay damp and cloudy in the south of the country and temperatures of between 7C and 10C can be expected.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with patches of rain falling at some points throughout the day in the southeast.

Elsewhere there will be good sunshine and temperatures of between 13C and 16C.

Sunday will see things up a little with mostly dry and sunny conditions throughout the afternoon and highs of 14C to 18C.

UK heatwave

Parts of the UK are expected to sizzle in temperatures of 34C as the hot spell of weather reaches its sweltering peak on Friday.

The Met Office said London and potentially some spots in East Anglia are most likely to reach the 34C high, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

A Level 3 Heat-Health alert for London, the East of England and the South East is in place to help protect health services, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.

While England and Wales will bask in the heat on Friday, it will be cooler in Northern Ireland and Scotland which will both be affected by rain.

- additional reporting from PA