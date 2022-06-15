Belfast the only Irish harbour capable of supporting offshore wind farm

Only Belfast Harbour is currently suitable to support the construction of an offshore wind farm, showing the "urgent" need to bolster other ports to take advantage of the coming renewable energy revolution.

That is according to the industry lobby group Wind Energy Ireland, which said Irish ports could see investment opportunities lost to other countries if they were not supported to make infrastructural improvements.

The body, which appeared before the Oireachtas enterprise committee, along with other industry figures, on Wednesday to press the case for a ramp-up in infrastructure investment, said as well as investment into ports, there was a "growing skills gap" for what will be needed during the transition.

The Government’s Offshore Wind Delivery Taskforce should work with industry to "design an action plan to support the development of a strong domestic offshore renewable energy industry", it added.

Chief executive Noel Cunniffe said: "Only one port on the island — Belfast Harbour — is suitable to support the construction of an offshore wind farm. We urgently need support for other ports to ensure they are ready for the opportunities that will come in developing offshore wind. If we do not, we could see that work and that investment going to ports in other countries.”

Cork-based renewable energy firm Green Rebel echoed the calls for investment.

Its chief executive Kieran Ivers said: "Offshore wind presents a huge opportunity for us to create sustainable employment opportunities along the Irish coastline. To achieve this, there needs to be collaboration between policymakers, industry and local communities."

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan told the Irish Examiner last month that large-scale wind and hydrogen energy production off Ireland’s west and south coast would be the “economic opportunity of our time” and a “game-changer” for the country’s transition to renewable energy.

Munster will have centres of power for ramping up offshore wind and green hydrogen, with Cork Harbour and the Shannon Estuary at the forefront of the renewable revolution.

Munster will have centres of power for ramping up offshore wind and green hydrogen, with Cork Harbour and the Shannon Estuary at the forefront of the renewable revolution, he added.

Meanwhile, a European lobby group which represents more than 3,500 companies in power generation, distribution and supply of electricity has called for fast-tracked permitting of renewable projects in the face of fossil fuel headwinds.

Eurelectric said countries must "electrify everything that can be electrified" in the face of the dual energy and climate change crises.

It said: "Electrification is undeniably the optimal solution to tackle the energy and climate crises. It is essential to fast-forward dramatically stagnating electrification rates and bolster the deployment of heat pumps, electrolysers, smart charging infrastructure and storage solutions."

There is a "silver lining" to high gas prices and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine driving energy prices to historic levels and price inflation of 40%, it said.

Renewable energy steps cannot be piecemeal, the body warned.

"Incremental additions of renewable capacities are not enough to install anywhere between 550 GW and 1268 GW (RePowerEU) of green energy. Fast-tracked permitting for renewables and a skilled workforce are essential to ensuring this transition," it said.

RePowerEU refers to the European Commission's plan to end the EU's dependence on Russian fossil fuels and ramp up renewable energy.