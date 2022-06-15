Ireland to see temperatures of 25C as heatwaves continue to move across Europe

Temperatures will continue to rise as we approach the weekend in Ireland with highs of 25C expected in parts of Munster.

It comes as parts of Europe continue to struggle with extreme heat, with many parts of Spain under weather warnings due to temperatures of more than 40C being recorded. Holidaymakers are being urged to take proper precautions in the extreme heat, which is set to last until early next week.

In Britain, the UK Met Office has said temperatures could hit 32C on Friday but could even reach into the mid-30s in the southeast of the country. This would make the area hotter than the Canary Islands, Portugal, Jamaica, Costa Rica and Cyprus.

Earlier this week, experts warned summer heatwaves are happening earlier and more often.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the Atlantic, the US has seen a surge in extreme weather events in the past couple of days.

A construction worker drinks water to fight the scorching heat during a heatwave in Seville on June 13, 2022.

A record-breaking heatwave has resulted in more than 100 million Americans being warned to stay indoors in areas such as the Gulf Coast, Great Lakes in the north and the Carolinas.

In Arizona, 2,500 homes have been evacuated because of two wildfires burning on the outskirts of the city of Flagstaff. On the other end of the scale, torrential rain and a melting snowpack triggered serious flooding in parts of Yellowstone National Park in Montana this week.

Here in Ireland, Munster is set to bask in the warmest weather later this week as Met Éireann is forecasting temperatures in the mid-twenties.

Thursday will be a warm, dry and sunny day with the mercury expected to climb to 22C, before increasing again in the south on Friday.

“Highest temperatures by early afternoon in Munster and southeast Leinster of 20C to 24C, or possibly 25C, with highs of 15C to 20C elsewhere, coolest near northwest coasts,” said the forecaster.

However, things will quickly cool down again as southerly winds drop temperatures to as low as 8C in places.

Temperatures will remain in the mid-teens for the weekend as a cold front spreads across the country from the northwest, bringing more unsettled conditions.

Sunny spells with occasional showers can be expected, though early indications suggest that next week will bring “a good deal of bright weather” as temperatures will bounce back to the high teens and low twenties.