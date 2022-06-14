Alert to users over toxic chemicals in some cannabis products

The seized cannabis jellies discovered by An Garda Síochána. Picture: Gardaí

Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 20:16
Cormac O’Keeffe

Health experts are warning cannabis users after "toxic" synthetic versions of the drug were found in 70 cannabis products, including sweets and chocolate, that were seized in Ireland last year.

Both the HSE and the EU drugs agency are concerned at the increasing presence of synthetic cannabinoids in cannabis products, pointing out that they have caused “serious poisonings” and, in some countries, deaths.

Suspected cannabis jellies which were seized in Cork. Picture: An Garda Síochána

In an alert to cannabis users, the HSE said: “The effects of synthetic cannabinoids will be much stronger than that of cannabis, and will greatly increase the risks for those who consume."

It said they are designed to produce similar, but more potent, effects than cannabis.

"However, they should not be confused with cannabis," the agency warned. 

Their use has caused many serious poisonings and deaths internationally in recent years. There have also been outbreaks of mass poisonings due to their use.” 

It said figures by Forensic Science Ireland identified 70 cannabis products last year that contained synthetic cannabinoids.

Types of cannabis the chemicals were found in included herb, sweets, liquids, and vape products. Four types of synthetic cannabinoids were detected.

The European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction said Ireland was one of at least five member states that made this discovery in 2021.

  • See drugs.ie for more information

