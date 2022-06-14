Orphanage helped by Irish soldiers in Lebanon appeals for funds

The worsening economic crisis in Lebanon is hitting an orphanage that has been dubbed Ireland’s embassy in south Lebanon.

Tibnine Orphanage needs to raise $25,000 to pay for overdue school fees, fuel, and urgent maintenance work.

The orphanage was built with the help and support of peacekeepers from the Netherlands in 1979, but Irish peacekeepers have been heavily involved with it ever since.

Funding for the orphanage, which houses 65 children, comes from a variety of sources, including the Lebanese government, Defence Forces personnel serving with the UN, and donations from UN veterans.

Funding usually comes via Irish Aid, Ireland’s development cooperation programme, and is for so-called 'micro projects'.

An example of one of these would be where the Defence Forces provided a replacement minibus for the orphanage, which was funded with $15,000 provided by Irish Aid in 2016.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin met children and staff from the orphanage when he visited Tibnine at the end of May to lay a wreath at a memorial for Irish soldiers who have died while on peacekeeping duties in Lebanon.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin during a visit to Lebanon to mark the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Picture: Government Information Service/PA Wire

Orphanage director Ali Saad said while he is hoping to get help via the usual funding sources, anyone who wants to help can get in touch with the orphanage via its website.

“With support, we can achieve our goals and targets for the best benefits of those young girls and future educated mothers," he said.

With you all, we can give them hope for their upcoming days and happiness for their life.”

During the 1980s, Irish soldiers supplied the orphanage with food and helped to equip and install bedrooms.

Irish medics serving with the UN also do health checks on the children and provide an element of care for them.

As well as providing fresh water, soldiers also teach English to the children.

Funds supplied by Irish Aid and Defences Forces personnel have also supplied buses over the years, as well as a kitchen and a playground.

Mr Saad also pointed out that Irish peacekeepers helped protect the orphanage "in times of bombardments, conflicts or wars, day and night when needed".