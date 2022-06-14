Ukrainian MPs tell Irish senators 'we want to live as Europeans'

Ireland has “done more than its fair share” to support Ukraine in its time of need, but must continue to support the country and its bid to join the EU as it continues its fight against Russia, the Seanad heard on Tuesday.

Four Ukrainian MPs addressed senators in what was the first such address in person by members of the Ukraine parliament to another national parliament anywhere in the world since the war began in February.

Alyona Shkrum, Lesia Vasylenko, Rostyslav Tistyk, and Dmytro Natalukha spoke in Irish and quoted literary and historical figures as they described the horrors being inflicted upon their country, and thanked the Irish people for their support.

Irish senators, meanwhile, pledged to continue to provide whatever assistance would be needed.

“We want to be fair and kind to everyone who has been fair and kind to us,” said Mr Natalukha.

He said Ukraine shares the European values of those who are members of the EU.

If Ukrainians are good enough to die as Europeans, we would like to live as Europeans as well,” he added.

Mr Natalukha also invoked Hanna Sheehy-Skeffington and Bobby Sands during his speech, and praised Ireland for its “outstanding hospitality".

Cathaoirleach Mark Daly with Anastasiia Semenova at Leinster House. Anastasiia's father, like thousands of others, is in a defence unit in Ukraine. Picture: Maxwells

Mr Tistyk said that hundreds of heroes were dying every day to protect Ukraine and said that it has been 111 days since Russia had begun to “terrorise our cities with missiles”.

“You never hesitated to support us,” he said.

You stand with us in times of grief and suffering.”

Ms Shkrum said it was an honour to address the Seanad — "an honour rarely given to a visitor and a foreigner”.

She described hearing from her grandmother stories of the Second World War. “But her stories about atrocities had no place in my world, my future, and my modern sanctuary,” she said.

Ms Shkrum said Russia was using food supply as a “weapon”, and that Irish people “know very well” what that is like.

Seanad Cathaoirleach Mark Daly said Ireland is a neutral country “but had not remained neutral” to the disaster brought by Russia to Ukraine.

“We must never be neutral in the face of tyranny,” he said.