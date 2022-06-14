Ukrainian MPs tell Irish senators 'we want to live as Europeans'

Ukrainian MPs tell Irish senators 'we want to live as Europeans'

Seanad Cathaoirleach Mark Daly (centre) meeting (left to right) Rostyslav Tistyk MP, Servant of the People Party; Lesia Vasylenko MP, Holos Party; Alona Shkrum MP, All Ukrainian Union ‘Fatherland’ Party; and Dmytro Natalukha MP, Servant of the People Party at Leinster House. Picture: Maxwells

Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 17:56
Sean Murray

Ireland has “done more than its fair share” to support Ukraine in its time of need, but must continue to support the country and its bid to join the EU as it continues its fight against Russia, the Seanad heard on Tuesday.

Four Ukrainian MPs addressed senators in what was the first such address in person by members of the Ukraine parliament to another national parliament anywhere in the world since the war began in February.

Alyona Shkrum, Lesia Vasylenko, Rostyslav Tistyk, and Dmytro Natalukha spoke in Irish and quoted literary and historical figures as they described the horrors being inflicted upon their country, and thanked the Irish people for their support.

Irish senators, meanwhile, pledged to continue to provide whatever assistance would be needed.

“We want to be fair and kind to everyone who has been fair and kind to us,” said Mr Natalukha.

He said Ukraine shares the European values of those who are members of the EU.

If Ukrainians are good enough to die as Europeans, we would like to live as Europeans as well,” he added.

Mr Natalukha also invoked Hanna Sheehy-Skeffington and Bobby Sands during his speech, and praised Ireland for its “outstanding hospitality".

Cathaoirleach Mark Daly with Anastasiia Semenova at Leinster House. Anastasiia's father, like thousands of others, is in a defence unit in Ukraine. Picture: Maxwells
Cathaoirleach Mark Daly with Anastasiia Semenova at Leinster House. Anastasiia's father, like thousands of others, is in a defence unit in Ukraine. Picture: Maxwells

Mr Tistyk said that hundreds of heroes were dying every day to protect Ukraine and said that it has been 111 days since Russia had begun to “terrorise our cities with missiles”.

“You never hesitated to support us,” he said. 

You stand with us in times of grief and suffering.” 

Ms Shkrum said it was an honour to address the Seanad — "an honour rarely given to a visitor and a foreigner”.

She described hearing from her grandmother stories of the Second World War. “But her stories about atrocities had no place in my world, my future, and my modern sanctuary,” she said.

Ms Shkrum said Russia was using food supply as a “weapon”, and that Irish people “know very well” what that is like.

Seanad Cathaoirleach Mark Daly said Ireland is a neutral country “but had not remained neutral” to the disaster brought by Russia to Ukraine.

“We must never be neutral in the face of tyranny,” he said.

Read More

Eight sites identified for modular housing for Ukrainian refugees

More in this section

School stock Calls for government to address school issues for Ukrainian children
No twists: Leaving Certs 'wouldn't have been under pressure' for Irish paper two  No twists: Leaving Certs 'wouldn't have been under pressure' for Irish paper two 
Addiction support groups criticise lack of State funding Addiction support groups criticise lack of State funding
#UkraineSeanadPerson: Bobby SandsPerson: Mark Daly
<p>The now-retired sergeant Paul Barry (pictured) described Chief superintendent Catherine Kehoe's investigation as a "sham" and alleged that the "inordinate" amount of time taken to conclude inquiries amounted to "perverting the course of justice". File photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos</p>

Retired Chief Supt 'hurt' by Garda Sgt's description of her bullying investigation as 'sham'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices