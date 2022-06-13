Non-compliant health insurers pay €262k in refunds

Some private health insurers who were found to have been not fully compliant with the Health Insurance Act in 2020 have had to pay refunds of €262,000 to the Risk Equalisation Fund.

The ]Health Insurance Authority of Ireland (HIA) found that overall insurers were generally compliant with their regulations under the Risk Equalisation Scheme but that there were some instances of non-compliance.

The authority also noted that health insurance continues to be a growing market in Ireland, with an increase of 1% in the first quarter of 2022 since the end of last year.

The inspection carried out by the HIA assessed health insurers to ensure that they were fulfilling their commitments under the Risk Equalisation Fund which has an annual value of over €800m.

The HIA identified areas where some insurers were not fulfilling their obligations, and these findings were issued to the insurers in January of this year.

Recommendations were made by the HIA to the insurers following these results. A resolution is being put in place regarding two of the findings and a refund was made to the state subsidy scheme.

The HIA is engaging with registered insurers on the third finding, and a specific timeline for resolution has been agreed upon.

HIA CEO Laura Brien said that this report "reflects the importance of the authority’s role in overseeing the health insurers and ensuring that they achieve high levels of compliance with the broad range of their obligations."

"It also highlights the importance of the authority’s role in managing the Risk Equalisation Fund, and oversight of other key aspects of health insurance regulation.

"The Risk Equalisation Fund supports the policy of community ration that ensures all consumers regardless of age, gender or health status pay the same price for the same insurance plan.

"We will continue to make sure that the Risk Equalisation Fund operates in the interests of the health insurance customers," she added.

On the same day, the HIA published its first Q1 Report on the Health Insurance Market 2022.

The report revealed that 47.5% of the population hold private health insurance. This has grown from 2,365,332 at the end of 2021 to 2,388,860 as of March 31, 2022.

The HIA remarked that this increase shows, "that people still place a high importance on their health insurance cover despite the cost of living rising."

The report further revealed that the average adult premium for health insurance is €1,450, while the first quarter of 2022 has seen an average price reduction of 1% across like-for-like plans.