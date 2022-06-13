Apartment scheme halted after Mary Lou McDonald opposes build-to-rent model

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has emerged victorious in her opposition against plans for a 117-unit build-to-rent apartment scheme for the former ‘Matt's of Cabra’ pub site at Cabra.

This follows the appeals board refusing planning permission to R&D Developments Ltd for the scheme, which would have had 67 one-bed and 50 two-bed units, at Faussagh Avenue, Cabra.

Ms McDonald's opposition to the scheme was based on her concerns over the build-to-rent model and the appeals board has refused planning permission on the planning merits of the scheme.

Planning consultants for R&D Developments Ltd, Thornton O’Connor Town Planning, contended that the scheme would provide suitable alternative housing accommodation types for people seeking residential accommodation in Dublin and represents a significant investment in a strategically located site.

However, in her objection, Ms McDonald argued that the build-to-rent development does not meet the needs of the local community, nor does it foster active citizenship.

Ms McDonald said: “Build-to-rent developments are about maximising profits for developers through inflated rental costs which in turn pushes up the value of land and house price inflation in the city.”

She said that to support this point there is an approved 485-unit, build-to-rent scheme for another site in Cabra where rents are now advertised from €1,895 to €2,675 per month.

It is a reality that build-to-rent homes are unaffordable for families and workers, including those from the local community in Cabra. Approval of additional build-to-rent supply will further increase rental prices and house price inflation.

Ms McDonald also pointed out that “as of January 2022, there are over 2,000 applications with Dublin City Council waiting to be housed for Area E, which incorporates Cabra".

“Delivery of more build-to-rent properties does not meet this housing need and will further disenfranchise the local community.”

Ms McDonald said that "this excessive provision of build-to-rent units and the absence of social homes and affordable and cost-rental homes is in contravention of the Government's Housing First policy commitments.”

The scheme also faced opposition from a number of local residents.

Reasons for refusal

In its formal refusal, the appeals board said the scheme would represent a visually prominent and monolithic form of development. It said the scheme would be visually obtrusive and seriously detract from the visual amenities of the area.

The appeals board also refused planning permission after finding that the scheme would fail to provide an adequate level of residential amenities for future occupants.

The board made this finding due to the number of single-aspect apartments in the scheme; the design of excessively long internal corridors with a lack of natural light and adequate ventilation and overlooking between apartments.

On a third ground for refusing planning permission, the board found that there was a failure of a number of apartments to reach minimum daylight target standards and would result in poor residential amenities for future residents.

The refusal by An Bord Pleanála followed a recommendation by Dublin City Council to refuse planning permission.