Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Meath teen

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager missing from Co Meath.
Blaine Haughton, 17, is missing from Athboy since Friday, June 10.
He is described as being 6' and of slim build with blonde hair.
It is thought Blaine might be in the Longford Town area.
Gardaí and Blaine's family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on Blaine's whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Kells on 046 928 0820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.