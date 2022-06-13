Cocaine overtakes heroin as the main drug for which people seek treatment 

Cocaine has for the first time overtaken heroin as the main drug people are seeking treatment for, in what experts say could be a “tipping point” in Ireland’s battle with addiction.

New figures for 2021 show the number of cocaine treatment cases has tripled in the last six years, in marked contrast with most other illegal drugs.

The continuing surge in cocaine cases includes within it a double-whammy of rapidly rising crack cocaine cases — confirming recent reports from drug agencies working on the ground in much of Dublin and in Limerick.

On the main problem drug people are seeking treatment for, a new report from the Health Research Board (HRB) shows: Total cocaine cases (new and existing cases) rose from 1,026 in 2015 to 3,248 in 2021, rising each of those years;

Total cocaine cases accounted for 30% of all cases in 2021, compared to 10% in 2015;

New cocaine cases (seen as a better indicator of trends) more than trebled, from 513 to 1,615, also rising each year;

Cocaine accounted for 38% of new cases in 2021, compared to 14% in 2015;

Females accounted for 25% of cocaine cases in 2021, compared to 19% in 2015;

Crack cocaine accounted for 17% of cases in 2021, compared to 9% in 2015.

“We are observing a sustained increase in cocaine treatment year on year,” said Dr Suzi Lyons, senior researcher at the HRB.

"In 2019, we saw cocaine overtake cannabis as the main problem drug; this year the numbers reported as seeking treatment for cocaine exceed those for heroin [3,168] — which may mark a tipping point in Irish addiction trends.”

The National Drug Treatment Reporting System 2015-2021 Drug Treatment Data shows the proportion of cocaine cases in paid employment rose from 24% in 2015 to 34% in 2021.

A county breakdown of cocaine treatment reveals: Dublin cases more than trebled, from 558 in 2015 to 1,751 in 2021 (accounting for 54% of all cases);

*Cork cases more than doubled, from 72 in 2015 to 193 in 2021 (down from a height of 234 in 2020);

Limerick cases have jumped four-fold, from 43 to 167;

Tipperary cases increased almost five-fold, from 25 to 114;

Kildare cases rose four-fold, from 23 to 99;

Wicklow cases increased from 34 to 94;

Meath cases jumped nine-fold, from 10 to 91;

Louth cases were next highest at 88, up from 29 in 2015.

Dr Lyons said that while there was a decrease in polydrug use among cocaine cases, two-thirds were still mixing — usually cannabis and alcohol — and said that was a concern as it can increase the risk of overdose and affect recovery.

HRB chief executive Mairead O’Driscoll said: “This year’s drug treatment figures bring into sharp focus the growing prevalence of cocaine as a problem drug in Irish society.”

The report shows that in terms of new cases, the number of opiate treatments (heroin and methadone) fell sharply, from 971 in 2015 to 530 in 2021.

The number of new cannabis cases has decreased, from 1,693 in 2015 to 1,479 in 2021, but last year’s figure is higher than 2020 (1,359).

New cases of benzodiazepines (tranquillisers) increased from 340 in 2015 to 418 in 2021, increasing year on year.

There were only eight new ecstasy treatment cases in 2021, compared to 31 in 2015.

Elsewhere, the report shows that 5.5% of all treatment cases were aged 17 or younger, down from 6.9% in 2020 and the lowest over the last six years.

The proportion of cases recorded as homeless has increased from 9% to 12.5%.

Cases involving Travellers rose from 2.9% to 3.4% — with Travellers accounting for just 0.6% of the general population, based on 2016 census data.

In 2021, almost 16% of cases involved people living with children, while 25% involved people who had children, but were not living with them.