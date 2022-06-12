Fears of summer wave of Covid-19 played down by expert

A leading immunologist has played down fears of a summer wave of Covid-19.

It comes after the number of people in hospital who tested positive for the virus rose to 360 yesterday, 23 of whom are in intensive care.

However, Professor of Experimental Immunology at Trinity College Dublin, Kingston Mills, says another major surge of Covid-19 this summer is unlikely.

"It is not inevitable that there will be another wave. There is certainly going to be an increase in the number of cases. It's happening in the UK as well," said Prof Mills.

"It is probably down to the emergence of the BA.4 and BA.5 variants which are a further mutation of the Omicron variant but they are quite different, more transmissible, and more likely to evade immunity generated by the vaccines or with previous infection, even with Omicron."

Prof Mills said it is possible that there will be a new wave in the autumn but added that there might be a new version of the vaccine by that stage.

Those over the age of 65 may be offered a second booster jab in the autumn.

Some companies have made new versions of the vaccine which are designed to protect against Omicron.

"I know it has moved on since Omicron with the newer variants but it is closer to what is circulating right now.

"Moderna published some data during the week showing that they get a better response against the circulating strains when they use the Omicron strain in the vaccine."